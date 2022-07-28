Foden explains why 'scary' Haaland is 'very similar' to Aguero at Man City

The midfielder believes his new team-mate will be "unstoppable" once he's fully adapted to the pace of the English game

Phil Foden says Erling Haaland is "scary" in front of goal and "very similar" to Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, but has also warned that it might take a while for the £51 million ($62m) summer addition to get used to the Premier League. City spent big to lure Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund, reportedly winning the race for his signature ahead of a host of top European clubs.

Foden has been impressed with Haaland so far, having seen him score on his debut in a pre-season clash with Bayern Munich, and has compared him favourably with Aguero - who scored a club-record 260 goals for City between 2011 and 2021.

What has Foden said about Haaland?

Foden does feel that Haaland will need time to adjust to the pace of English football, however, as he said when quizzed on his new team-mate by Sky Sports: "In front of goal he’s scary.

"Everyone knows his goal record, how many he scores, but he’s coming into a completely different league, much faster football so it might take him a little (while) to get used to, but I’m sure when he’s in his flow he’s going to be unstoppable.

"Aguero is very similar. Haaland has got all different types of finishes as well. Like I said he’s scary in front of goal and if we can get him the ball in the right areas he’s going to be really important for us this year."

What is Haaland like off the pitch?

Haaland hasn't taken long to integrate himself into Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad, striking up an early friendship with City's record signing Jack Grealish and earning plenty of laughs for a rendition of 'Hero' by Enrique Iglesias at his initiation.

The 22-year-old has also endeared himself to Foden, and he feels he has exactly the right mindset to help City continue their pursuit of trophies on domestic and European fronts in 2022-23.

"Top guy off the pitch, he’s a great character, a great addition to the team," Foden added on Haaland.

"He makes everyone laugh and he’s dead humble, which is important when you come into a team.

"He’s hungry to achieve things with us, so it can only mean good things."