Foden becomes City's youngest Champions League scorer as records tumble in Schalke rout

The Englishman nets in a 7-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium which takes the Premier League champions into the quarter-finals

Phil Foden became 's youngest goalscorer as the Premier League champions put seven past to progress to the quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old latched onto a through pass by Leroy Sane - his third assist of the night - and rounded goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann before slotting into an empty net.

At 18 years and 288 days, Foden is the youngest Englishman to net in the competition's knock-out stage, and fourth overall behind Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jadon Sancho and Theo Walcott.

"Every time I come on I just try to enjoy my football," he told BT Sport. "I try to concentrate and improve. I enjoy scoring goals.

"You are learning all the time in the changing rooms, on the touchline and when you come on. I am learning every day. I will try to keep improving each day.

Phil Foden (18-288) becomes the youngest player ever to score a Champions League goal for Manchester City and the youngest English goalscorer in the CL knockout stages.

"They are all great lads and great players so it is just a pleasure to be here."

It was a night of records for Pep Guardiola's men who became the third English side into the last eight for the first time since 2010-11.

The 10-2 aggregate win is the second highest in Europe's premier club competition, only behind Bayern Munich's 12-1 win over Sporting which came in the last-16 in 2009.

City's 10-2 aggregate win over Schalke the second highest aggregate win in the CL knockout stages. Biggest margin was 's 12-1 agg win over Lisbon in the last 16 in 08/09

It is, therefore, the biggest by an English club in the knock-out phase.

Meanwhile, for Schalke it was a night of misery despite having shown glimmers of encouragement in the first leg.

The 7-0 reverse was the biggest defeat by any German side in the Champions League.

0-7 - The 0-7-defeat of Schalke against Manchester City is the biggest loss of a German side in the Champions League history. Humiliation.

It was a defeat their passionate and vocal following were thoroughly disappointed with, leading to a stand-off between fans and players at full-time as the latter attempted to offer their thanks for the volume of support.

The defeat could be the last time Die Konigsblauen are seen at Europe's top table for some years, with the club sitting perilously above the relegation zone heading into the final few months of the season.