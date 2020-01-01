Fluminense vs Sao Paulo on US TV: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

The Tricolor could stretch their lead at the Serie A summit to as much as eight points if they win in Rio and other results go their way

Campeonato Brasileirao is the top level of soccer in and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Fluminense vs Sao Paulo US TV

Sao Paulo are the overwhelming favourites for their first Serie A title since 2008 as they visit Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The Tricolor suffered huge disappointment at continental level this year, bombing out of both the Libertadores and Sudamericana in quick succession.

But those exits have allowed them to focus on the Brasileirao, and in recent weeks they have left the opposition trailing with five wins in their last six games.

Should they down Fluminense and both Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro lose, Sao Paulo will be sitting pretty eight points clear of their rivals with 11 games remaining of the season.

But their hosts, who need points themselves to strengthen their bid to return to the Libertadores next year with a top-seven finish, will be no easy prospect.

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo is available to stream in the US on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Brasileirao 2020 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil and the Balkans.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 26 4pm/7pm Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Fanatiz

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo team news and preview

Marcao should be without injury or suspension worries for Fluminense in their clash against the current league leaders.

Having gambled on several young faces for Wednesday's Copa do Brasil clash with Gremio, Sao Paulo boss Fernando Diniz is likely to be at full-strength in Serie A as the Tricolor look to further bolster their title challenge.

Watch all this weekend's Brasileirao matches on Fanatiz in the US with a 7-day free trial.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 26 2pm/5pm Fortaleza vs Flamengo Fanatiz December 26 2pm/5pm Goias vs Sport Recife Fanatiz December 27 11am/2pm Botafogo vs Corinthians Fanatiz December 27 11am/2pm Bahia vs Internacional Fanatiz December 27 1:15pm/4:15pm Athletico PR vs Vasco Fanatiz December 27 1:15pm/4:15pm Palmeiras vs Bragantino Fanatiz December 27 1:15pm/4:15pm Santos vs Ceara Fanatiz December 27 3:30pm/6:30pm Gremio vs Goianiense Fanatiz

Watch the Brasileirao live on Fanatiz.