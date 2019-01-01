Florent Ibenge resigns as DR Congo head coach
Comments()
Backpage
Florent Ibenga has ended his five-year reign as manager of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, following their Round of 16 exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Ibenga was appointed as head coach of DRC in August 2014, guiding the Leopards to the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of Afcon.
The former Shanghai Shenhua boss will be remembered for leading the Central African side to a third-place finish at the 2015 Afcon finals - their best finish in the competition since 1998.
Football : Le sélectionneur de la République Démocratique du Congo, Florent Ibenge, a démissionné. https://t.co/yvwLqePW1Q— Afrique Foot (@Foot_Afrique) August 7, 2019
The Congolese tactician filled combined roles as DRC’s national team coach and AS Vita manager since 2014.