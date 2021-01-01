'We have agreed to sit down' - Flick could stay at Bayern Munich with talks planned, says Rummenigge

The Allianz Arena chief has revealed that the club will speak with the German head coach following his resignation request

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted that Hansi Flick could stay at Bayern Munich, with all parties set to sit down for a meeting in the near future.

Flick revealed his intention to leave Allianz Arena at the end of the season following Bayern's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg on April 17, despite still having two years left on his current contract.

Bayern subsequently expressed their disappointment in the 56-year-old for announcing his decision publicly, but Rummenigge said he is hopeful an amicable solution can be reached after the team's shock 2-1 defeat at Mainz at the weekend.

What's been said?

"We have agreed that we will sit down after the game in Mainz," Bayern's CEO told BILD. "If we are to meet Hansi's request, all parties have to work together to find a solution that FC Bayern is also happy with."

Why does Flick want to leave Bayern?

It has been reported that Flick is seeking a way out of Bayern in order to fulfil his ambition of managing the German national team. He has been touted as the main candidate for the role after winning six trophies in the space of a year, with current boss Joachim Low set to step down after this summer's European Championships.

Goal also understands that Flick's tense relationship with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and his disapproval of the club's handling of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng have led to his imminent departure.

What else did Rummenigge say?

He went on to reiterate Bayern's stance on the controversial Super League plans that have dominated headlines over the past week.

The German champions refused to be involved right from the very beginning, but the 65-year-old thinks the whole episode could end up having a positive effect after seeing how supporters and influential figures in the game have united against the breakaway.

"Bayern are not up for such an event," he said. "We all have a clear stance here. You cannot separate yourself from the football family by organising your own event at the expense of others.

"In the end, it might even have been a good thing that we saw this whole circus within 48 hours, which put the whole world in an uproar. People have understood forever that football is something different than just business."

