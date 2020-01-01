Flick is the ideal coach for Bayern, says Heynckes

The 74-year-old says the club made a wise decision by giving the former Germany assistant the job on a permanent basis

have made "a wise decision" by appointing Hansi Flick on a permanent basis, says former manager Jupp Heynckes.

It was announced on Friday that Flick had signed a contract to be Bayern's head coach until 2023, having taken over from Niko Kovac on an interim basis in November.

Flick, Joachim Low's former assistant, has rejuvenated the struggling champions. They have won 18 of 21 matches since he took over and returned to the top of the table, opening a four-point advantage over second-placed before the coronavirus pandemic brought action to a halt.

Article continues below

More teams

He has also led the Bavarian giants into the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and secured a 3-0 aggregate lead over in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Heynckes, who masterminded Bayern's famous treble in 2012-13, believes keeping Flick on permanently was the right choice.

"Bayern made a wise decision by signing Hansi Flick as head coach," Heynckes told DPA. "For me, he is the ideal coach because he has already had a lot of experience in various positions in football in the past.

"His qualities are professional competence, leadership in all areas, seriousness, solidity and an excellent public demeanour. I wish him and Bayern the greatest success in all three competitions."

Heynckes even played an advisory role in Flick's hiring. Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed to Bild on Saturday that he had spoken to the 74-year-old about Flick before the deal was announced and got his approval.

“From Jupp's point of view, Hansi is a perfect fit for Bayern," Rummenigge said. "It is particularly their empathetic approach to the team that distinguishes both coaches.”

The CEO is not the only Bayern great to see similarities between the new coach and Heynckes. Former midfielder Lothar Matthaus believes Flick could even guide them to the heights they reached under the Champions League winner.

“Not only did the quality change at Bayern under Flick, but also the whole atmosphere,” Matthaus said on Sky. “What Jupp Heynckes left behind has returned. I believe that Hansi Flick can follow in the footsteps of Udo Lattek, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jupp Heynckes.”