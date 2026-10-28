'I was trying not to cry' - Emotional Fleetwood boss Matt Lawlor reacts as League Two minnows pull off miracle Carabao Cup upset against Arsenal

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Fleetwood Town manager Matt Lawlor struggled to contain his emotions after his League Two side produced one of the greatest shocks in Carabao Cup history by eliminating Arsenal. The Poulton-le-Fylde-born coach watched his team secure a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the reigning Premier League champions at Highbury.

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Raw emotion on the touchline

The magic of the cup was alive and well on the Lancashire coast as Fleetwood, currently sitting 18th in League Two, defied a gap of 84 league places to eliminate Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. After the match ended 1-1 in regulation time following goals from Aaron Loupalo-Bi and Viktor Gyokeres, the minnows kept their composure to win on penalties. Conor Haughey struck the decisive spot-kick to send the home fans into raptures. Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch was the hero of the hour, producing a vital save from Bruno Guimaraes during the shootout to pave the way for Haughey's winner.

The scenes at the final whistle were incredibly moving for the young manager, who was seen embracing his family amid the chaos of the pitch invasion. Lawlor admitted that the scale of the occasion nearly overwhelmed him as he saw people from his childhood celebrating in the stands. With roughly 4,000 fans witnessing the miracle, the atmosphere provided a stark contrast to the sterile environment of top-tier football.

"I was trying to not cry and I didn’t. I’ve managed to hold it," Lawlor confessed, as quoted by The Guardian. "My family, my little boy here, we’re all local. I was turning around and people were screaming at me in the crowd and people that I knew and grew up with, that I went to school with or they’ve got a loose connection, and people that jumped out on to the pitch. That’s really special and really emotional. To do something that special early in my career as well, it’s an emotional night. It is emotional. Emotional for the players, emotional for me."

A hometown triumph built on passion

For Lawlor, a man deeply rooted in the local community, the victory represented more than just a football result; it was a connection to the town he calls home. The manager found himself surrounded by familiar faces as the Highbury faithful stormed the pitch to celebrate a truly landmark achievement.

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Lawlor reflected on the magnitude of the result for the sport. "Yeah, I hope so. Football’s getting a little bit more, I don’t know, clinical and sanitised. And that to me there was that feeling that we all get as football fans. That was what you kind of live for, isn’t it? To be a part of it is special. To be giving that to football fans, and especially Fleetwood fans, is unbelievably special. And yeah, something that I’m really proud of," he noted.

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'The biggest night in club history'

The victory propels Fleetwood into the quarter-finals and leaves the North London giants reflecting on a shock exit against one of the smallest clubs remaining in the draw. Lawlor was quick to praise his players for their application against world-class opposition. "I just can't believe it. The biggest night in the club's history in terms of opposition coming to town and we've managed to beat the champions," the Fleetwood boss told Sky Sport.

"We knew before the game, we're not stupid enough and not egotistical enough that you think we're going to go to the best team in the country and the most organised team in the country and the best of the basics and the world-class players, in that we're going to go and outplay them."

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Riding luck against the champions

The Fleetwood manager highlighted the need for a bit of fortune when facing an Arsenal side packed with international talent. Lawlor explained that his primary goal was to stifle the Gunners' creative outlets and ensure his team remained compact throughout the ninety minutes. This strategy worked to perfection as they restricted the Premier League leaders to relatively few clear-cut opportunities despite their dominance of the ball.

"So we had to ride our luck, we had to deny space, we had to deny options for them. And I think we did that really, really well in terms of the majority of the game. Obviously, the goal happens, but they're going to happen; they're so good at football. The footballers that they have, the gaps that they find and we see it every week in the Premier League," he noted.