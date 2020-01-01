Flamengo vs Sao Paulo on US TV: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Two rivals for the Serie A title face off this weekend as the Brazilian top flight continues

Campeonato Brasileirao is the top level of soccer in and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Flamengo vs Sao Paulo on US TV

This weekend's biggest game sees Flamengo take on Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Flamengo is heavily involved in the title race and is level on points with league-leaders Internacional after 18 games.

Sao Paulo currently sits in fifth place, eight points behind the leaders, but has three games in hand on Internacional and Flamengo.

A top four finish is important as it guarantees automatic qualification for the 2021 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, while teams in fifth and sixth have to enter at the second qualifying stage.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo is available to stream in the US on Fanatiz, where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Brasileirao 2020 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil and the Balkans.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 31 12pm/3pm Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Fanatiz

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo team news and preview

Last season's champions Flamengo could only draw 2-2 with Internacional last weekend and likely needs to win against Sao Paulo to stay level on points with its title rivals.

Flamego has played nine games in the last four weeks, so could decide to rotate or rest players against Sao Paulo.

Both Willian Arao and Thiago Maia need to be replaced in the starting XI as they each picked up a booking last time out and will miss this weekend through suspension.

On-loan forward Pedro Rocha is back in contention following an injury, while Gabigol has returned to training after missing a month with a sprained ankle.

Sao Paulo had eight players absent for their Copa Sudamericana game with Lanus, but hopes captain Hernanes could be passed fit this weekend.

Hernanes trained properly for the first time since picking up an injury in September, but defender Igor Vinicius is not expected to play despite restarting training.

Watch all this weekend's Brasileirao matches on Fanatiz in the US with a 7-day free trial.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 31 1pm/4pm Botafogo vs Ceara Fanatiz October 31 3pm/6pm Cortiba vs Atletico Goianiense Fanatiz October 31 3pm/6pm Corinthians vs Internacional Fanatiz October 31 5pm/8pm Fortaleza vs Fluminense Fanatiz November 1 11am/2pm Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Fanatiz November 1 11am/2pm Sport Recife vs Atletico-PR Fanatiz November 1 1:15pm/4:15pm Santos vs Bahia Fanatiz November 1 3:30pm/6:30pm Goais vs Vasco da Gama Fanatiz November 2 12pm/3pm Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Fanatiz November 2 3pm/6pm Gremio vs Bragatino Fanatiz

