Flamengo vs Internacional: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Inter can be crowned Brazilian champions with victory over the Mengao in Sunday's title blockbuster

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Flamengo vs Internacional

It has been a turbulent season for defending Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo.

Pep Guardiola's former assistant Domenec Torrent was chosen to replace the wildly successful Jorge Jesus, but lasted a matter of months in the hotseat before being sacked in favour of Sao Paulo legend Rogerio Ceni.

Ceni oversaw Fla's shock Copa Libertadores exit at the hands of Racing Club but has kept them competitive in their bid to retain the Serie A title, with the Rio club just one point behind leaders and Sunday's opponents Internacional with two games to play.

Should Inter triumph at the Maracana, however, the title will be on its way to Porto Alegre.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 21 11am/2pm Flamengo vs Internacional Fanatiz

Flamengo vs Internacional team news and preview.

The hosts are likely to be without William Arao, who fractured his toe in a bathtub accident during the week and required hospital treatment.

Inter are without the suspended Victor Cuesta, with Ze Gabriel set to replace the Argentine defender.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 21 11am/2pm Corinthians vs Vasco Fanatiz February 21 11am/2pm Sport Recife vs Atl. Mineiro Fanatiz February 21 1:15pm/4:15pm Santos vs Fluminense Fanatiz February 21 1:15pm/4:15pm Gremio vs Paranaense Fanatiz February 21 3:30pm/6:30pm Goias vs Bragantino Fanatiz February 22 1pm/4pm Palmeiras vs Atl. Goianense Fanatiz February 22 3pm/6pm Botafogo vs Sao Paulo Fanatiz

