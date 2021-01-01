Flamengo vs Corinthians: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Two of Brazil's biggest clubs clash on Sunday in a match that could prove crucial in the race for the Serie A title

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians

It has been a turbulent season for defending Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo.

Pep Guardiola's former assistant Domenec Torrent was chosen to replace the wildly successful Jorge Jesus, but lasted a matter of months in the hotseat before being sacked in favour of Sao Paulo legend Rogerio Ceni.

Ceni oversaw Fla's shock Copa Libertadores exit at the hands of Racing Club but has kept them competitive in their bid to retain the Serie A title, with the Rio club just one point behind leaders Internacional with four games to play.

Corinthians have seen any chance of a title challenge slip out of their grasp, but a place in the Copa Libertadores in 2021 is still within reach.

The Sao Paulo giants currently sit in eighth place, with the top seven qualifying for South America's premier club competition.

City rivals Palmeiras are four points clear of the Timao having played one game fewer, but the Timao can still make up lost ground.

Defeat against Flamengo would likely end their hopes, though, leaving them with the consolation prize of a probable Sudamericana berth.

Flamengo vs Corinthians team news and preview.

Flamengo have received a boost prior to Sunday's crunch match with the return of defender Rodrigo Caio, who has been out of action for almost three weeks due to injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, will have to do without Gabriel and Mateus Vital, who are both suspended.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

