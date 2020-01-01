Flamengo vs Bahia on US TV: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

The Rio giants can keep up their bid to defend the Serie A title with victory on Sunday over Bahia, who hover near the drop

Campeonato Brasileirao is the top level of soccer in and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Flamengo vs Bahia on US TV

After the euphoria of Jorge Jesus' trophy-laden year at the club, Flamengo have come back down to earth with a bump since the Portuguese's exit.

Successor Dom Torrent failed to win over fans and was sacked after just four months due to a series of humbling defeats both at home and in the Copa Libertadores.

Rogerio Ceni was called in to steady the ship, and while the ex-Sao Paulo goalkeeper led the Libertadores out of the competition he has fared better in Serie A.

Flamengo have now racked up three consecutive league victories and can move within two points of leaders Sao Paulo if they win both games in hand.

Bahia, meanwhile, have struggled all season and sit perilously close to relegation, making a positive result at the Maracana essential for the visitors.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 1.15pm/4.15pm Flamengo vs Bahia Fanatiz

Flamengo vs Bahia team news and preview

Flamengo waltzed to a convincing 4-1 victory over Santos last Sunday, and coach Ceni is likely to name an unchanged team for this latest Serie A test.

Ceni is also boosted by the return of veteran playmaker Diego, who has been unavailable for several weeks due to injury.

Bahia, meanwhile, are likely to make several alterations to the team that went out of the Copa Sudamericana at the hands of Defensa y Justicia last week.

Colombian Juan Pablo Ramirez is set to start in attack after coming off the bench in that clash, while coach Luiz Menezes must choose between Ernando or Anderson Martins in the middle of defence.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 11am/2pm Bragantino vs Athletico-PR Fanatiz December 20 11am/2pm Vasco vs Santos Fanatiz

