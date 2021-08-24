With five assists in two games, can Paul Pogba break Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry's record of most assists in one season...

Paul Pogba is off to a flying start in the ongoing season of the Premier League as the Frenchman has already recorded five assists in the first two games of the 2021/22 season.

In Manchester United's season opener against Leeds United which the Red Devils had won 5-1, Pogba had assisted four out of the five goals. He was once again the architect behind Mason Greenwood's equaliser against Southampton on Sunday which helped the Red Devils clinch a point from the tie.

Interestingly, the French midfielder had provided just three assists in 26 games last season, a tally which he surpassed in the very first match of the 2021/22 season. Pogba still has 36 matches to go and need to provide 15 more assists to match the record of the most number of assists in a single Premier League season.

In the 2002/03 season, Arsenal's Thierry had recorded 20 assists in 35 games and became the highest assist provider in a single season. After 17 years, Henry's tally was equalled by Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne who also provided 20 assists during the 2019/20 season. Other than the 2019/20 season, the Belgian midfielder had also provided 18 assists during the 2016/17 season.

German midfielder Mesut Ozil had come very close to touch his predecessor at Arsenal Thierry Henry's assists tally but he missed it by a whisker as he provided 19 assists in 35 matches during the 2015/16 season.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas too came close to beat Henry's record as he provided 18 assists in 34 matches during the 2014/15 season while playing for the Blues. Fabregas is also the second-highest assist provider of all-time in Premier League's history with 111 assists in 350 appearances. He is 51 short of Ryan Giggs' 162 assists.

Since Henry set the record of providing the most assists in a season, several players have come close to touch or break the record but no one has been able to overtake the Frenchman. With five assists in two matches, Pogba has a good chance of breaking his compatriot's record.

Here, we take a look at the top five players who have provided the most assists in a single Premier League season.

Which players have provided the most assists in a single Premier League season?