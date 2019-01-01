Fit-again Everton winger Bolasie thanks Aston Villa

The Congo DR international suffered a gruelsome knee injury that sidelined him for 12 months

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has appreciated English Championship side Aston Villa for helping him regain his fitness.

The 29-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury in December 2016 which sidelined him from action for 12 months.

Upon his return last season, the winger struggled to integrate himself into former Toffees boss Sam Allardyce's set-up and was limited to 16 Premier League appearances.

In August 2018, he joined the Villa Park outfit on a season-loan deal in an effort to rediscover his form and made 21 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing four assists.

However, the former Bristol City player cut short the deal this January and returned to the Goodison Park and he has taken time to thank the Championship side who helped him to regain his form.

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to my Aston Villa team mates , the supporters, the staff, along with everyone else associated to the club during my loan period,” Bolasie posted on Instagram.

“I've enjoyed my spell at a great and massive football club in Aston Villa and appreciate the club taking me onboard without doing a preseason and getting me back to full fitness.

“Your support has been unquestionable during my time there and I'm thankful for the commitment, passion and ambition shown by everyone surrounding the pride.

“I've had some good memories at Villa Park and want to thank everyone who had made that possible.

“Especially my team mates who made me feel at home and I've now become very close with.

“I hope Villa can get some solid results from now on to the rest of the Season and wish you all the best of success on promotion! God bless.”

Bolasie returned to Everton in an effort to fight for a place in the first-team but has been told to look for another club by manager Marco Silva as he remains surplus to requirement.