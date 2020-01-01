Firmino and Suarez are the best strikers in the world - Kaka

A Brazilian legend believes a fellow countryman plying his trade at Liverpool has reached the same level as a Barcelona superstar

Roberto Firmino and Luis Suarez are the "best strikers in the world", according to Kaka.

The former is enjoying another fine season at Anfield, helping edge towards a first Premier League title in 30 years while also chasing down another triumph.

Firmino has netted 10 goals in 33 matches across all competitions, including the winning goal in the Club World Cup final back in December, proving himself as one of the most reliable players in Jurgen Klopp's starting line up once again.

Suarez, meanwhile, was in superb form for before being struck down with a knee injury in January, which is expected to keep him out of action until May.

The Uruguayan has 11 goals and seven assists to his name for the Blaugrana in this term, and the team has struggled in his absence, with seizing the initiative in the Spanish title race.

Brazilian legend Kaka, who won a Liga crown with Real Madrid back in 2012, has described Firmino and Suarez as the most effective frontmen in the business while discussing how well his fellow countrymen are performing at Liverpool.

Kaka also considers Alisson and Fabinho to be masters of their crafts, as he told Sky Sports: "Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

"Fabinho is one of the best midfielders and for me, Firmino and Suarez as the best strikers in the world right now.

"Firmino is not just a striker who stays in the box all the time, he comes and gets the ball and creates the plays. For me, it's really good to see Brazilian's having this great success in the Premier League."

When asked which team in world football he enjoys watching most right now, Kaka responded: "Liverpool. It's good to see a team playing a season like this. In a competition like the Premier League its very hard to have a season like this.

"They're in very good shape, they have very good coach and very good players. Jurgen [Klopp] is a pioneer, he's not afraid to try something different."

Liverpool are due back in Premier League action on February 15, with a trip to Carrow Road to face bottom-of-the-table Norwich on the cards.

Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho will all be in contention to start against the Canaries, as the Reds look to extend their recent winning run to 17 matches.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will continue to make do without Suarez when they take on at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.