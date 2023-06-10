Fire outside Champions League final in Istanbul sends black smoke over stadium before Man City vs Inter

A fire erupted at a factory two miles from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, two hours before the Champions League final is set to kick off.

Fire raging near stadium

Kickoff under two hours away

No indication if game will be impacted

WHAT HAPPENED? Numerous reports have emerged that a fire is raging in Istanbul in close proximity to the stadium where Man City are soon set to face Inter in the Champions League final. Firefighters were on the scene two hours before the match, according to a tweet from journalist Rory Smith.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The smoke has drifted over to the ground, with the players due to start warmups on the pitch soon.

WHAT NEXT? There is no indication yet that the smoke is set to disrupt the game of impact kick off time, and UEFA has not commented on the situation.