Fiorentina and Juventus square off in a tasty-looking Serie A clash on Sunday evening at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

After a high-flying start to the 2023/24 Serie A campaign, Fiorentina have fallen from high ground, having lost their last two league matches, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Lazio (1-0) over the weekend after Nikola Milenkovic clumsily conceded a penalty with a handball foul in stoppage time.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be looking to close the points gap behind Inter this weekend after ascending to within two points of top spot. They left it late against Verona last time out, but secured three points thanks to Andrea Cambiaso's 97th minute winner.

Max Allegri’s side have lost just once so far this season, at Sassuolo in September, with four wins and a draw from their last five league games.

Fiorentina vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45pm ET Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy. It will kick off at 3:45pm ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina’s injury issues are showing signs of alleviating, with centre-back Yerry Mina and right-back Michael Kayode both closing in on a first-team return this month. However, long-term absentees Dodo and Gaetano Castrovilli remain unavailable to the ex-Spezia coach.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Parisi, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Ikone; Beltran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Christensen, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Mina, Milenković, Martínez Quarta, Biraghi, Dodô, Parisi, Kayode, Ranieri, Pierozzi, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo Midfielders: Arthur, Brekalo, Bonaventura, Ikoné, López, Barák, Infantino, Duncan, Castrovilli, Mandragora, Amatucci, Harder Forwards: González, Beltrán, Nzola, Kouamé, Sottil

Juventus team news

In addition to banned pair Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, Juventus also have Brazilian duo Danilo and Alex Sandro sidelined by injury, while Mattia De Sciglio is not expected back until 2024. Timothy Weah has been ruled out for three weeks and could be replaced by Fabio Miretti, which would see versatile USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie slot in at right wing-back.

Polish international Arkadiusz Milik is the attacker in form for Max Allegri's side, with two goals in his last four league outings for Juventus, including winning goals against Lecce and Torino.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczęsny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Rabiot, Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, De Sciglio, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge Forwards: Vlahović, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Weah, Iling Junior

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/2/23 Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A 3/9/22 Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus Serie A 22/5/22 Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus Serie A 21/4/22 Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina Coppa Italia 3/3/22 Fiorentina 1-0 Juventus Coppa Italia

