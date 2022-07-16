With two big results under their belt, the former are through to the quarter-finals - here's all you need to know about their final match

Germany will face Finland on Saturday in their third contest of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will play out their final game in Group B.

With two big games and two big results under their belt, the former are through to the quarter-finals, while their opponents are already out of the running - but there's always the chance this final clash could serve up a banana-skin of a result.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Finland vs Germany Date July 16, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN2 fubo TV

Team news and rosters

Position Finland roster Goalkeepers Burns, Flaherty, Turner Defenders McKenna, Vance, McFadden, Nelson, Hutton, Burrows, Holloway, Rafferty, Magee Midfielders McCarron, Callaghan, Furness, Caldwell, McDaniel, Andrews Forwards Magill, K. McGuinness, Wade, Wilson, C. McGuinness

Had it not been for Pernille Harder's lone effort in their second match, Finland might well have had an outside chance of reaching the knockout rounds - but instead, their journey will end here with their final group stage game.

With just one goal netted this tournament, they'll be determined to find a result and hinder Germany's easy stroll into the last eight now the latter have qualified.

Predicted Finland starting XI: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade.

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Frohms, Schult, Berger Defenders Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun Midfielders Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Däbritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand Forwards Schüller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl.

Two wins from two games and Germany have their name in the hat for the quarter-finals after a strong start to their Euro 2020 campaign.

While England and France have been recording some superb blowout victories, they haven't quite hit the heights - but six goals and none conceded is still a terrific record, potentially marking them out as the dark horse of the pack.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein, Dallmann; Huth, Brand, Wassmuth.

Last five results

Finland results Germany results Denmark 1-0 Finland (Jul 12) Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12) Spain 4-1 Finland (Jul 8) Germany 4-0 Denmark (Jul 8) Netherlands 2-0 Finland (Jul 2) Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24) Finland 1-5 Japan (Jun 27) Serbia 3-2 Germany (Apr 12) Finland 6-0 Georgia (Apr 12) Germany 3-0 Portugal (Apr 9)

Head-to-head