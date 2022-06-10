FIFA reject request to kick Ecuador out of 2022 World Cup over 'ghost' player Castillo

FIFA has confirmed El Tri's safety in the tournament, though Chile are allowed to appeal the decision

Ecuador have been allowed to remain in the 2022 World Cup after FIFA reviewed allegations that they fielded a "ghost" player in Byron Castillo, with the decision keeping would-be replacement Chile out of the Qatar competition.

The Chilean football federation brought forward a claim against Ecuador at the start of May for fielding an ineligible player during CONMEBOL qualifying.

They alleged that defender Byron Castillo, who plays for Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC, was born in Colombia and has been using a falsified passport and birth certificate, with FIFA subsequently launching an investigation into the matter.

FIFA keep Ecuador in Qatar 2022

Chilean FA lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo described Castillo as a "ghost" before FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings, with the country asking to be instated at Qatar 2022 ahead of Ecuador due to the fact he played against them twice during qualifying.

FIFA has rejected Chile's wish, however, writing in a statement that the case was closed pending appeal.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has rendered its decision in relation to the potential ineligibility of the player Byron David Castillo Segura with regard to his participation in eight qualifying matches of the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Association (FEF) in the preliminary competition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," wrote the governing body in a statement.

"After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF.

"The Disciplinary Committee’s findings were notified today to the parties concerned. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the parties have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The present decision remains subject to an appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Which group are Ecuador in in?

Ecuador were drawn in Group A for the tournament alongside Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal, and will now remain in that place.

They were one of the positive surprise stories of CONMEBOL qualifying and can now prove themselves further on the global stage.

