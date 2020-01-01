FIFA Rankings: India rise four spots to 104

The Blue Tigers are unlikely to play a competitive fixture until 2021...

The Indian national team have moved up a spot to 104 in the latest FIFA Rankings, released on Friday.

Igor Stimac's men were ranked 108th in the October 2020 rankings. In two months, have climbed 5 spots after being 109th in September. have had no international action for almost a year now.

The Blue Tigers were to host in March 2020 before embarking on trips to Bangladesh and Afghanistan as part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint qualification matches from Group E. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic the fixtures, after initially being postponed to October, now are set to take place in March and June 2021.

Meanwhile, India's next opponents (59) have dropped two rungs in the rankings while Afghanistan (150) are up a spot. Bangladesh have climbed three spots to 184.

India are set to host Qatar in Marchand Afghanistan in June. They will also have to play Bangladesh away from home in June.

Meanwhile, on the global scene, the top six remain unchanged. continues to lead the rankings followed by , , , and . are seventh, having interchanged spots with eighth-placed .

and complete the top 10.