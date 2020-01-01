FIFA Rankings: India sign off 2020 ranked 104th

Igor Stimac's men will next play in the next calendar year...

From 108th in December 2019, the Indian national team are ranked 104th in the latest release of the FIFA Rankings, on Thursday.

stayed put at 108th in the world throughout the Coronavirus pandemic period with the exception of dropping by a spot in the September edition of the rankings, only to regain a place in the subsequent month before gaining four spots in November 2020.

Stimac's men were to host in March 2020 before facing Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the remainder of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint qualification matches from Group E. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic the fixtures, after initially being postponed to October, now are set to take place in March and June 2021.

are currently ranked 56th (three spots up), Bangladesh at 186th (two spots down), while Afghanistan (150) remain unmoved.

are set to host Qatar in March and Afghanistan in June. They will also have to play Bangladesh away from home in June next year.

Globally, lead the rankings for the third year in a row, and are followed by , , , and - in that order. , , and consistute the top 10 spots.