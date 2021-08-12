India

FIFA Rankings: India stay 105th after progress in 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Anselm Noronha
AIFF Media
Having picked points in their last two 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying ties, the Blue Tigers have maintained their rank

The Indian national football team are still 105th in the world in the latest FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday.

 

Igor Stimac's side, since maintaining the same rank from the April release, last partook in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification games in June.

