FIFA ranking: USMNT vs Grenada - CONCACAF Nations League teams compared

Gregg Berhalter's men are set to begin their campaign as defending champions...

The U.S. men's national team will play their opening game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League as they host Grenada in a League A Group D game on Friday night. El Salvador is the third nation in this group.

The Yanks won the inaugural edition of the league as tournament hosts in 2019-20. In the current calendar year, the USMNT have endured a number of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification third round games from the CONCACAF region between January and March before a couple of friendlies in June where they beat Morocco 3-0 besides a goalless draw against Uruguay.

Grenada have already played two games against El Salvador wherein they lost 3-1 away and drew 2-2 at home to pick up a single point and they currently sit in at second in the group.

Article continues below

🇬🇩 @GrenadaFootball recibió a 🇸🇻 @LaSelecta_SLV en un partido muy parejo con 4 goles. ¡No te pierdas lo mejor del partido! | #CNL22



👉 https://t.co/QQ7MQBKvau 📰 pic.twitter.com/VaQgQZP2y3 — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 8, 2022

What is USMNT's FIFA Ranking?

Now ranked 15th in the world, the United States entered the top 10 in the FIFA men's ranking in August 2021 and topped the FIFA rankings in the CONCACAF region towards the end of 2021, but have since gone back sitting one below long-time leaders, Mexico.

Getty

Since taking over the USMNT in his first national team assignment in his coaching career, Gregg Berhalter led the Stars and Stripes to their first CONCACAF Nations League and seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup titles.

United States have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. It will be a 11th World Cup since finishing third - their best so far - in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

What is Grenada's FIFA Ranking?

Grenada have dropped one spot in the FIFA world men's ranking from the previous calendar year and are currently ranked 170th in the table.

The Spice Boys, under Canadian and former Canada national team assistant and interim coach Michael Findlay, have also unwaveringly ranked 20th among CONCACAF teams since August 2021. For around a year before that, Grenada had a ranking of 159/160 in the world and 18/19 in the CONCACAF region.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

Latest FIFA ranking (World)

Rank Team Pts 1 Brazil 1832.69 2 Belgium 1827 3 France 1789.85 4 Argentina 1765.13 5 England 1761.71 6 Italy 1723.31 7 Spain 1709.19 8 Portugal 1674.48 9 Mexico 1658.82 10 Netherlands 1658.66 15 United States 1633.72 170 Grenada 968.49

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF rank World rank Team 1 9 Mexico 2 15 United States 3 31 Costa Rica 4 38 Canada 5 61 Panama 6 64 Jamaica 7 74 El Salvador 8 79 Curacao 9 82 Honduras 10 90 Haiti 20 170 Grenada

What are USMNT's recent fixture results?