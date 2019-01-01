Fifa hands Caf executive committee member Musa Bility long-term ban

Former Liberia chief Bility has been suspended by the world football’s governing body after being found guilty of corruption

Confederation of African Football (Caf) executive member Musa Bility will serve a 10-year ban for “misappropriation of funds”.

The former Liberia Football Association (LFA) president was found culpable by Fifa for dishonestly using resources and accepting undue benefits.

Bility’s suspension has to do with funds granted under the global body’s “11 against Ebola” campaign, which was launched because of the outbreak of Ebola in Liberia between 2013 and 2016, when more than 10,000 people passed on.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Musa Hassan Bility, member of the Caf executive committee, as well as former President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and former Fifa Standing Committee member, guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds, as well as having received benefits and found himself in situations of conflict of interest, in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” the Ethics Committee statement read.

“The investigation proceedings against Mr. Bility, which were formally initiated on 18 May 2018 (following a forensic audit of the LFA), related to the misappropriation of the funds granted under Fifa’s “11 against Ebola” campaign and Fifa Financial Assistance Programme funds received by the LFA in 2015, as well as to various payments made by the LFA to (and received from) entities owned by or connected to Mr. Bility and his family.”

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Bility had breached art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the 2018 edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a 10-year ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr. Bility.”

Bility’s ban comes into effect immediately.