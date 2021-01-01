Fifa Club World Cup Draw: Olunga’s Al Duhail SC handed Al Ahly test

The Harambee Stars forward will come up against the African champions in the tournament set for February in Qatar

Al Duhail SC have been handed in the quarter-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup to be staged in .

According to the draw conducted on Tuesday ahead of the tournament set to kick off in Doha on February 4, Duhail, a club ’s striker Michael Olunga signed for a week ago, will face the African champions with the winner coming up against winners .

In the other match, Tigres will take on Asian Champions Ulsan Hyundai with the winner taking on either Palmeiras or Santos, who face off in the Copa Libertadores final on January 30.

Just last week the competition saw Auckland City withdraw from the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine measures required by New Zealand's authorities.

2020 FIFA Club World Cup Draw



African champions Al Ahly take on Qatari giants Al Duhail in the second round.



Winner will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

The team’s exit left six competitors representing global governing bodies of Uefa (Bayern Munich), AFC (Ulsan Hyundai), Concacaf (Tigres UANL), Caf (Al Ahly), Qatari league champions Al-Duhail along with a Conmebol representative that will be confirmed after the Copa Libertadores final.

The competition’s format will remain unchanged, despite the withdrawal of Auckland City, with the fixtures being played at three venues - in the city of Al Rayyan: Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

All three stadiums are set to host matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Olunga recently signed for Duhail from , where he had a stellar season with Kashiwa Reysol as he won the Golden Boot – after scoring 28 goals – and was also voted the Most Valuable Player becoming the first African to win both awards.

During the week he arrived in , Olunga made his Qatar Stars League debut in Al Duhail's 3-1 loss to Al Sadd and he played for 67 minutes, with star Baghdad Bounedjah scoring a hat-trick in the fixture.

On Tuesday, Olunga came in the second half as Duhail managed to snatch a 1-1 draw against Qatar SC in another league match.

It was Qatar SC who took the lead courtesy of Mehdi Berrahma from the penalty spot in the 21st minute before Duhail levelled matters through Edmilson Junior in the 51st minute.

The Kenyan striker came on in the 56th minute but did not threaten much as the home team were solid in defence.