FIFA 22 ratings: Miedema, Bronze, Rapinoe and the best female footballers revealed
Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has been confirmed as one of the best female players on FIFA 22 with a rating of 92, but who joins her at the top of the game?
Star turns from Arsenal, Manchester City, Lyon and Chelsea make up the top four, with Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard and Sam Kerr figuring prominently, while six members of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) side are in the highest-rated 22.
Who else makes that list? Goal brings you the full rundown.
FIFA 22: Who are the best female players?
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|=1
|Vivianne Miedema
|ST
|92
|=1
|Lucy Bronze
|RB
|92
|=1
|Wendie Renard
|CB
|92
|4
|Sam Kerr
|ST
|91
|=5
|Amandine Henry
|CDM
|90
|=5
|Dzsenifer Marozsan
|CM
|90
|=5
|Caroline Hansen
|RW
|90
|=5
|Tobin Heath
|RW
|90
|=5
|Megan Rapinoe
|LW
|90
|=5
|Alex Morgan
|ST
|90
|=11
|Julie Ertz
|CM
|89
|=11
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|ST
|89
|=11
|Lieke Martens
|LW
|89
|=11
|Christine Sinclair
|ST
|89
|=15
|Fran Kirby
|CAM
|88
|=15
|Alexandra Popp
|ST
|88
|=15
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|CB
|88
|=18
|Jenni Hermoso
|CAM
|87
|=18
|Amel Majri
|LB
|87
|=18
|Kim Little
|CAM
|87
|=18
|Lindsey Horan
|CAM
|87
|=18
|Sara Dabritz
|CM
|87
Why did these players top the charts?
FA Women's Super League star Miedema sits joint-top of the charts, with the Dutch forward having hit more than 100 goals for Arsenal during her time in England.
Renard and Bronze are more concerned with defensive duties, but Chelsea star Kerr is another notable goal-getter.
Outside of that elite group at the summit, it comes as no surprise to find that the USWNT is well represented.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath are among the U.S. World Cup winners to get impressive ratings in FIFA 22.
Talented performers from 10 different nationalities are included in the top 22 players on the game, with experienced forward Christine Sinclair making the cut for 2020 Olympic gold medal winners Canada.