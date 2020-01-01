FIFA 21: Which women's teams can you play with & who are the best players?

The much-anticipated for the release of FIFA 21 ended on October 9 , when the latest iteration of the popular video game series was launched.

A smattering of new features were added, including improved gameplay and a smoother in-game experience.

With Lionel Messi being named as the best-rated men's player, beating Cristiano Ronaldo with a rating of 93, here's what you need to know about which women's teams you can play with on FIFA 21.

Which women's teams can you play with on FIFA 21?

Unfortunately, female footballers are unplayable in Ultimate Team, and domestic women's clubs are not available to play with on FIFA 21 just yet.

The only way you can play with female footballers is with international matches - so the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Team, the Lionesses and the women's team are all playable - but you will be unable to play with women's club teams such as .

There were initial concerns that the latest iterations of FIFA wouldn't include any women's teams at all, but EA have remained consistent with keeping the women's game on their platforms.

The list of playable international women's teams are below.

Team (Authentic kit and crest with generic players) Canada PR France New Zealand Norway United States

FIFA 21 best women's players

Megan Rapinoe was named the top-rated women’s player in FIFA 21 , beating the likes of Sam Kerr and Wendie Renard.

Despite Rapinoe's status as an obvious World Cup winner with the USWNT and her efforts with her national team, Rapinoe's rating prompted several questions from the football community, who felt she was undeserving of the honour at the current time.

After all, she made her last club appearance in October 2019, foregoing the NWSL’s Challenge Cup and Fall Series - making just six appearances for OL Reign.

Her ranking raised questions about the FIFA ratings system, with Rapinoe herself even admitting that she did not agree with being the best-ranked women's player and usign the opportunity as a way to invite more care and attention into the women's game.

"Yes! I agree," she said on Twitter.

"I am not the best (1 of them tho) this is another example of the underinvestment, resourcing, and attention paid to women’s football. We need more games on TV, bigger budgets, and fairer coverage by the media. #equality."

Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema placed fourth, while USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan are 10th and 11th in the rankings, respectively.