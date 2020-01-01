FIFA 21 Black Friday - Ultimate Team offers, packs, SBCs and possible market crash

The annual event is back again in FUT, offering special packs and other treats in Ultimate Team

November and December are usually the busiest shopping periods of the year with people buying gifts for friends and family celebrating Christmas and the holidays.

In recent years, shops introduced Black Friday sales to entice people with discounts and special offers.

Black Friday has quickly crept into all forms of life, including video games as it has been a regular promotion over the past few years in FIFA.

More teams

FIFA 21 will have special Black Friday pack offers as well as other events, objectives and challenges throughout the entire weekend, continuing into Super Sunday and Cyber Monday.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Contents

When does Black Friday start in FIFA 21?

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. This year, Black Friday is on November 27.

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, EA Sports will tease the event through its online social media accounts as well as in the game using the splash screen when you load FIFA Ultimate Team.

The Black Friday promotion continues throughout the weekend, including on Super Sunday on November 29 and Cyber Monday on November 30.

What FIFA 21 pack offers are available for Black Friday?

One of the main attractions of Black Friday for FIFA Ultimate Team players is the chance of getting special player packs in the store and even discounts on some packs.

Throughout the weekend, special packs such as Premium Player Packs and Rare Player Packs will be released on the store in limited quantities. Some of these will be available on a first come, first served basis, while others will be time restricted.

In previous years, EA Sports also had discounted packs and even buy one, get one free offers on certain packs in the store.

Other special packs will also be available through in-game objectives as well as Squad Building Challenges.

What SBCs will there be for Black Friday?

Many of the special packs available during Black Friday, Super Sunday and Cyber Monday are given out as rewards for completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Some of these SBCs will run for a 24-hour period from 6pm GMT each day, while others last throughout the weekend.

The most special SBCs will last for just an hour or two and are released as "Flash SBCs" on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Flash SBCs sometimes offer other rewards such as upgraded players and in-form players from previous Team of the Weeks.

Will the FIFA 21 Transfer Market crash?

In previous years, the prices of many high-rated players in FIFA 21 dropped ahead of Black Friday as people looked to sell their squads at the highest value possible.

All the pack offers on Black Friday mean more packs than usual are opened, which leads to more players on the market and sees people undercut each other when selling players.

This causes the price of players to drop, but it is no longer the transfer market crash it used to be as people have been selling players and undercutting prices for many weeks ahead of Black Friday.

The biggest price crash usually occurs ahead of Team of the Year in early January, when 99-rated versions of some players are in packs and even more packs are opened than in other weeks.