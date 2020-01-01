FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far: Release dates, players & TOTSSF squad info

EA Sports
The biggest promotion of the year in FIFA comes at the end of the domestic calendar, with high-rated players released from all the major leagues

At the beginning of every summer, EA Sports releases its Team of the Season for each of the various leagues in the FIFA video game.

These are special squads selected either by EA Sports or through fan votes which include the best 23 players from each of Europe's top five leagues, as well as other panels for other leagues and divisions from the rest of the world.

This year, due to the postponement of top-level football in Europe and the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, EA Sports have renamed Team of the Season to Team of the Season So Far.

    What is the Most Consistent Team of the Season?

    The first Team of the Season squad released every year is the Community Squad, which consists of the most consistent players from the past season who have not received a Team of the Week item (or in-form) during the year. 

    These players are chosen by members of the FIFA community, using the websites FUThead and FUTbin. Primarily, the squad is made up of players from the top five leagues, but it also includes a few players from the rest of the world.

    In the past, three squads were chosen for bronze, silver and gold, but now only one gold squad is selected. This year's squad was chosen from a shortlist of 100 eligible players and the top 23 vote recipients will be included in the final Most Consistent Team of the Season So Far squad.

    Most Consistent Team of the Season nominees

    Player Position Club Nationality
    Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid Belgium
    Peter Gulacsi GK RB Leipzig Hungary
    Bernd Leno GK Arsenal Germany
    Salvatore Sirigu GK Torino Italy
    Geronimo Rulli GK Montpellier Argentina
    Dominik Livakovic GK Dinamo Zagreb Croatia
    Ondrej Kolar GK Sparta Prague Czech Republic
    Gerard Pique CB Barcelona Spain
    Diego Godin CB Inter Uruguay
    Pepe CB Porto Portugal
    Grimaldo LB Benfica Spain
    Joe Gomez CB Liverpool England
    Sergio Reguilon LB Sevilla Spain
    Kieran Trippier RB Atletico Madrid England
    Ben Chilwell LB Leicester England
    Joel Veltman CB Ajax Netherlands
    Dominico Criscrito LB Genoa Italy
    Frank Fabra LB Boca Juniors Colombia
    Gael Clichy LB Basaksehir France
    John Egan CB Sheff Utd Ireland
    Nordi Mukiele CB RB Leipzig France
    Clinton Mata RB Club Brugge Angola
    Jonas Svensson RB AZ Norway
    Ozan Kabak CB Schalke Turkey
    Erik Sviatchenko CB Midtjylland Denmark
    Luca Caldirola CB Beneveto Italy
    Matias Rodriguez RB Universidad Argentina
    Liberato Cacace LB Wellington Phoenix New Zealand
    Akito Fukumori CB Consadole Sapporo Japan
    Akito Dickie CB Oxford United England
    Perry Ng RB Crewe England
    Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona Spain
    Fernandinho CDM Man City Brazil
    Casemiro CDM Real Madrid Brazil
    Thiago CM Bayern Munich Spain
    Julian Brandt CAM Borussia Dortmund Germany
    Felipe Anderson LM West Ham Brazil
    Lucas Leiva CDM Lazio Brazil
    Joao Moutinho CM Wolves Portugal
    Jorginho CM Chelsea Italy
    Rafa LM Benfica Portugal
    Mathieu Valbuena LM Olympiacos France
    Rodrigo Bentacur CM Juventus Uruguay
    Viktor Tsygankov RM Dynamo Kiev Ukraine
    Nordin Amrabat RM Al Nassr Morocco
    Grzegorz Krychowiak CAM Lokomotiv Moscow Poland
    Nikola Vlasic CAM CSKA Moscow Croatia
    Maxi Moralez CAM New York City Argentina
    Callum McGregor CDM Celtic Scotland
    Moses Simon LM Nantes Nigeria
    Anselmo CDM Al Wehda Brazil
    Fabian Frei CDM Basel Switzerland
    Miler Bolanos RM Tijuana Ecuador
    Eduardo Camavingo CM Rennes France
    Jeremie Boga LM Sassuolo Ivory Coast
    Kim Bo Kyung CAM Jeonbuk South Korea
    Michael Liendl CM Wolfsberger AC Austria
    Jed Wallace RM Millwall England
    Muamer Tankovic CAM Hammarby Sweden
    Florinel Coman LM FCSB Romania
    Damjan Bohar LM Zaglebie Lubin Slovenia
    Jack Byrne RM Shamrock Rovers Ireland
    Moritz Stoppelkamp LM Duisburg Germany
    Jordi Quintilla CM St Gallen Spain
    Teruhito Nakagawa RM Yokohama F Marinos Japan
    Mohammed Kudus CM Nordsjaelland Ghana
    Nicky Adams RM Northampton Wales
    Mauro Icardi ST PSG Argentina
    Arkadiusz Milik ST Napoli Poland
    Wilfred Zaha CF Crystal Palace Ivory Coast
    Max Kruse CF Fenerbahce Germany
    Radamel Falcao ST Galatasaray Colombia
    Mikey Oyarzabal LW Real Sociedad Spain
    Bafetimbi Gomis ST Al Hilal France
    Nani LW Orlando Portugal
    Andre-Pierre Gignac ST Tigres France
    Marcus Thuram ST Borussia Monchengladbach France
    Moussa Dembele ST Lyon France
    Burak Yilmaz ST Besiktas Turkey
    Cristhian Stuani ST Girona Uruguay
    Felipe Caicedo CF Lazio Ecuador
    Junior Moraes ST Shakhtar Ukraine
    Domenico Berardi RW Sassuolo Italy
    Ezequiel Avila ST Osasuna Argentina
    Andy Delort ST Montpellier Algeria
    Dieumerci Mbokani ST Antwerp DR Congo
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin ST Everton England
    Odsonne Edouard ST Celtic France
    Jean-Pierre Nsame ST Young Boys Cameroon
    Fabian Klos ST Arminia Bielefeld Germany
    Jonathan David CF Gent Canada
    Cesinha LW Daegu Brazil
    Michael Rangel ST America Colombia
    Christian Gytkjaer ST Lech Poznan Denmark
    Francisco Trincao RW Braga Portugal
    Kim Shin Wook ST Shanghai Shenhua South Korea
    Karlan Grant ST Huddersfield England
    Zelimkhan Bakaev RW Spartak Moscow Russia
    Leke James ST Molde Nigeria
    Tino Kadewere ST Le Havre Zimbabwe

    When will Team of the Season start?

    FIFA Team of the Season began on Friday, April 24 and sees new squads released every Friday over the following six weeks. It always begins with the Community Most Consistent Team of the Season So Far squad and the EFL Team of the Season So Far and ends with the Ultimate Squad.

    The Premier League Team of the Season So Far was on Friday, May 1 and be available in packs for seven days. The Saudi Pro League Team of the Season launches on Monday, May 4.

    Other leagues set to feature during Team of the Season So Far are La Liga Santander, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga NOS, Super Lig, Eredivisie, CSL, MLS and a Latin America squad from CONMEBOL.

    The Ultimate Squad is made up of the very best players from all the individual Team of the Season squads, so tends to have Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and all the best players in the world.

    Who will be named in the Team of the Season squads?

    Most of the Team of the Season squads are chosen by EA Sports, with the selections kept a closely-guarded secret until the official launch of each squad. 

    However, some of the teams like the Bundesliga Team of the Season have been selected from a fan vote on the competition's official website in the past. Fans would select from a shortlist of players to pick the best XI for their leagues and then the remaining 12 players for the squad were chosen by EA Sports.

    At least one additional Team of the Season player will also be available in the game by completing weekly objectives, and others will be available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

    Community Team of the Season So Far Squad

    The FIFA community selected the following players for their Team of the Season So Far:

    STARTING XI:
    Thibaut Courtois - GK - OVR 93
    Diego Godin - CB - OVR 93
    Gerard Pique - CB - OVR 93
    Joe Gomez - CB - OVR 93
    Sergio Busquets - CDM - OVR 93
    Casemiro - CDM - OVR 92
    Fernandinho - CDM - OVR 91
    Thiago - CM - OVR 93
    Julian Brandt - CAM - OVR 90
    Felipe Anderson - LM - OVR 92
    Wilfred Zaha - CF - OVR 92

    SUBSTITUTES:
    Peter Gulacsi - GK - OVR 89
    Bernd Leno - GK - OVR 88
    Grimaldo - LB - OVR 89
    Nordi Mukiele - CB - OVR 89
    Pepe - CB - OVR 88
    Moses Simon - LM - OVR 88
    Rodrigo Bentancur - CM - OVR 88
    Lucas Leiva - CDM - OVR 88
    Moussa Dembele - ST - OVR 89

    In addition, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram was made available through season objectives, while PSG's Mauro Icardi can be earned from a Squad Building Challenge.

    EFL Team of the Season So Far Squad

    FIFA 20 EFL TOTSSF

    The EFL Team of the Season So Far has been chosen by EA Sports and features the best performers from 2019-20 in the Championship, League One and League Two. It was released in FIFA 20 on Friday, April 24.

    STARTING XI:
    GK - Marek Rodak (86) - Fulham
    CB - Michael Ihiekwe (85) - Rotheram United
    CB - Semi Ajayi (87) - West Bromwich Albion
    RWB - Randell Williams (86) - Exeter City
    CDM - Kalvin Phillips (92) - Leeds
    CM - John Swift (87) - Reading
    CAM - Matheus Pereira (91) - West Bromwich Albion
    CAM - Eberechi Eze (88) - Queens Park Rangers
    LW - Said Benrahma (89) - Brentford FC
    ST - Aleksandar Mitrovic (92) - Fulham
    ST - Eoin Doyle (87) - Swindon

    SUBSTITUTES:
    GK - Alex Palmer (83) - Plymouth Argyle
    LB - Joe Jacobson (84) - Wycombe Wanderers
    CB - Charlie Goode (84) - Northampton Town
    RB - Matty Cash (85) - Nottingham Forest
    RWB - Fankaty Dabo (84) - Coventry City
    LM - Ronan Curtis (85) - Portsmouth FC
    CDM - Ben Whiteman (84) - Doncaster Rovers
    RW - James Henry (84) - Oxford United
    LW - Charlie Kirk (83) - Crewe Alexandra

    In addition, Peterborough striker Ivan Toney has been made available as a reward player for completing certain season objectives.

    Premier League Team of the Season

    FUT20 Premier League TOTSSF

    The Premier League Team of the Season was unveiled on Friday, May 1 via an interactive online quiz on EA Sports' social media accounts.

    STARTING XI:
    GK: Alisson (Liverpool)
    RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
    CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
    RW: Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
    LM: Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
    CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
    RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
    LW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
    ST: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
    ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
    ST: Sergio Aguero (Man City)

    SUBSTITUTES:
    GK: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)
    CDM: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
    LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
    RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)
    CM: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
    LW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
    ST: Richarlison (Everton)
    CB: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
    RW: Adama Traore (Wolves)

    Two more players have been made available through objectives: Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Leicester winger Ayoze Perez. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi can be earned by completing an SBC that requires an 83-rated team, an 84-rated team and an 85-rated team to be submitted.

    What are the Team of the Season SBCs?

    Apart from the 23 players included in the Team of the Season So Far squads, other players will also be available through special limited-time SBCs.

    In FIFA 19, these SBCs included TOTS Moments players, who received a special upgraded player card to celebrate specific standout performances during the season rather than their consistency over the entire campaign.

    There will not be additional Teams of the Season if football resumes this summer. Instead, any further upgrades will appear in Man of the Match and Team of the Week items.

