FIFA 20: How to play a World Cup finals & full list of international teams on the game
EA Sports usually offer a bespoke World Cup edition of FIFA in a tradition that stretches back to the 1998 tournament.
Now available as downloadable expansions as well as standalone titles in their own right, the FIFA World Cup video games feature all the official aesthetic touches, such as the trophy, stadiums and so forth.
There is no football World Cup in 2020, thus rendering the need for an expansion obsolete, but you can still play a World Cup on FIFA 20.
Here's how...
Contents
- How to play the World Cup on FIFA 20
- Which international teams are on FIFA 20?
How to play the World Cup on FIFA 20
FIFA 20 was not released in a men's World Cup year, but you can still create your own fantasy World Cup finals if you have a penchant for international tournaments.
To do so, just follow these simple steps:
- Go to Tournaments and select Custom Tournament
- Choose 'Group and Knockout'
- Set number of teams to 32 (or 48 if you want a glimpse into the future!)
- Change tournament name to 'World Cup' or 'FIFA World Cup'
- Set Advanced Settings to 'On'
- In Advanced Settings, set 'Auto Fill From:' to 'International'
- Select a trophy which you feel most closely resembles the World Cup
- Choose an appropriate final venue
- Be sure to change 'Fixtures v Group Teams' to 1
- Enjoy!
Of course, you can make changes to the advanced settings to suit your own preferences, especially if you wish to deviate from the traditional format.
While the men's World Cup is not an official feature of FIFA 20, the game does include a Women's International Cup mode.
Which international teams are on FIFA 20?
FIFA 20 has an array of both men's and women's international teams that can be used from all across the world.
You can see the full list of international teams on the game below.
Men's national teams
|National Team
|Official kits?
|Official players?
|Argentina
|Yes
|Yes
|Australia
|Yes
|Yes
|Austria
|Yes
|Yes
|Belgium
|Yes
|Yes
|Bolivia
|No
|Yes
|Brazil
|Yes
|Only Neymar
|Bulgaria
|No
|Yes
|Cameroon
|No
|Yes
|Canada
|Yes
|Yes
|Chile
|Yes
|Yes
|China PR
|Yes
|Yes
|Colombia
|No
|Yes
|Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
|No
|Yes
|Czech Republic
|Yes
|Yes
|Denmark
|Yes
|Yes
|Ecuador
|No
|No
|Egypt
|No
|Yes
|England
|Yes
|Yes
|Finland
|No
|Yes
|France
|Yes
|Yes
|Germany
|Yes
|Yes
|Greece
|Yes
|Yes
|Hungary
|No
|Yes
|Iceland
|Yes
|Yes
|India
|No
|No
|Ireland
|Yes
|Yes
|Italy
|Yes
|Yes
|Mexico
|Yes
|Yes
|Netherlands
|Yes
|Yes
|New Zealand
|Yes
|Yes
|Northern ireland
|Yes
|Yes
|Norway
|Yes
|Yes
|Paraguay
|No
|Yes
|Peru
|No
|Yes
|Poland
|Yes
|Yes
|Portugal
|Yes
|Yes
|Romania
|Yes
|Yes
|Russia
|Yes
|Yes
|Scotland
|Yes
|Yes
|Slovenia
|No
|Yes
|South Africa
|No
|Yes
|Spain
|Yes
|Yes
|Sweden
|Yes
|Yes
|Switzerland
|No
|Yes
|Turkey
|Yes
|Yes
|United States (USMNT)
|Yes
|Yes
|Uruguay
|No
|No
|Venezuela
|No
|Yes
|Wales
|Yes
|Yes
FIFA 20 has a total of 49 different men's national teams to play with. The majority of the men's national teams on the game have official crests and kits, as well as authentic players.
However, a number of teams do not have official kits or authentic players.
For example, official kits are included for the Brazil national team, but the only authentic player in the team is Neymar. Uruguay, meanwhile, does not have official kits or players.
The likes of Germany, Portugal, England, France and the Netherlands all have official kits and authentic players though.
Women's national teams
|National Team
|Official kits?
|Official players?
|Australia
|Yes
|Yes
|Brazil
|Yes
|No
|Canada
|Yes
|Yes
|China PR
|Yes
|Yes
|England
|Yes
|Yes
|France
|Yes
|Yes
|Germany
|Yes
|Yes
|Japan
|Yes
|Yes
|Mexico
|Yes
|Yes
|Netherlands
|Yes
|Yes
|New Zealand
|Yes
|Yes
|Norway
|Yes
|Yes
|Scotland
|Yes
|Yes
|Spain
|Yes
|Yes
|Sweden
|Yes
|Yes
|United States (USWNT)
|Yes
|Yes
There are 16 women's national teams on FIFA 20, which means that a Women's International Cup will not strictly be a true reflection of the Women's World Cup, which featured 24 teams in 2019.
Official kits are in place for all teams and of the 16 teams, 15 feature authentic players, with Brazil made up of generic players.