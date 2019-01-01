FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Sandro Wagner & Oscar stars of the squad

EA Sports have plucked the best performers from the latest matches in club football, with the ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea stars among the squad

The Copa America, Women's World Cup and Under-21 European Championships may be dominating football fans' attention this summer, but there is still plenty of club football going on.

The Chinese, American and Scandinavian leagues are among those still running and EA Sports have picked the top performers to slot into the latest Ultimate Team of the Week.

Former star Oscar and ex- striker Sandro Wagner make the cut.

The former played a key role in both legs against Jeonbuk Motors to help Shanghai SIPG through to the quarter-finals of the AFC , while Wagner netted twice to fire Tianjin Tedan to a 2-1 win over Luneng on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sides are also well represented as midfielder Diego Valeri, Yordy Reyna of the and Dallas forward Dominique Badji are all included.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI