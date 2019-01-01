FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Ronaldo, Aguero & Higuain lead goal charge

Striking stars of Juventus, Manchester City and Chelsea feature in the latest selection

Goalscorers lead the way in this week’s FUT Team of the Week.

Argentines Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain and Portuguse Cristiano Ronaldo hit seven between them for their clubs.

Aguero bagged a hat trick in Manchester City's Premier League win over Arsenal and Higuain scored twice for Chelsea in the 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield.

Ronaldo did not finish on the winning side, but his double for Juventus helped them secure a 3-3 Serie A draw with Parma.

Also from Serie A, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly feature, while Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) and Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen) represent the Bundesliga.

There are two players from Turkey's Super Lig - Edin Visca of İstanbul Basaksehir and Shinji Kagawa, on loan at Besiktas from Borussia Dortmund.

Leicester's Ben Chilwell is another Premier League representative, while Cesc Fabregas makes a quick impact at Ligue 1 Monaco after his move from Arsenal.

See the full squad and below...

STARTING XI

GK - Gianluigi Donnaruma - AC Milan

CB - Willi Orban - RB Leipzig

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli

LM - Ben Chilwell - Leicester

CM - Cesc Fabregas - Monaco

CM - Julian Brandt - Bayer Leverkusen

RM - Edin Visca - İstanbul Basaksehir

CAM - Shinji Kagawa - Besiktas

ST - Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

ST- Gonzalo Higuain - Chelsea

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus

BENCH

GK - Martin Campana - Independiente

RB - Ruben Pena - Eibar

CAM - Kostas Fourtounis - Olympiacos

LW - Gervinho - Parma

ST - Josh King - Bournemouth

ST - Alfreo Finnbogason - FC Augsburg

ST - Luuk De Jong - PSV Eindhoven

RESERVES

LM - Mislav Orsic - Dinamo Zagreb

CAM - Bobby Reid - Cardiff City

ST - Ricky van Wolfswinkel - Basel

ST - Oliver McBurnie - Swansea City

ST - Mousa Dembele - Lyon