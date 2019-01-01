FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Batshuayi & Mahrez make the cut
Riyad Mahrez and Michy Batshuayi have been included in the latest FIFA Team of the Week after playing key roles for Manchester City and Crystal Palace as their respective sides won on the last day of the Premier League campaign.
After being left out of the previous five Premier League games, Mahrez proved important with a goal and an assist to help City seal the Premier League title with a 4-1 win at Brighton.
Belgian striker Batshuayi, meanwhile, netted twice within eight minutes to put Palace ahead as they went on to finish the season with a 5-3 win at home against Bournemouth.
Andrea Belotti joins them in attack after he scored two in Torino's 3-2 win over Sassuolo, taking his Serie A tally up to 15 for the season.
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is the other of three Premier League players to make the cut, partnering Roma's Alessandro Florenzi and Valencia's Jose Gaya in the back line.
See the full squad and below...
STARTING XI
GK - Anthony Lopes - Lyon
RB - Alessandro Florenzi - Roma
CB - Fabian Schar - Newcastle
LB - Jose Gaya - Valencia
CDM - Thomas Delaney - Borussia Dortmund
CM - Luis Alberto - Lazio
CAM - Joaquin - Real Betis
CAM - Nicolas Gaitan - Chicago Fire
LM - Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
ST - Andrea Belotti - Torino
ST - Michy Batshuayi - Crystal Palace
BENCH
GK - Tomas Koubek - Rennes
RB - James Tavernier - Rangers
CAM - Raul Garcia - Athletic Club
CDM - Teji Savanier - Nimes
CAM - Daniel Didavi - Stuttgart
LM - Salomon Kalou - Hertha Berlin
ST - Borja Iglesias - Espanyol
RESERVES
RM - Kota Mizunuma - Cerezo Osaka
CAM - Carlos Villanueva - Ittihad
ST - Gianmarco Zigoni - Venezia
ST - Peniel Mlapa - VVV-Venlo
ST - Alvaro Gimenez - Almeria