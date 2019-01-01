Live Scores
FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Alaba & Ziyech make the cut after title-winning performances

Getty
Both players were integral for their teams as they lifted domestic trophies in the past week

David Alaba and Hakim Ziyech have been included in the latest FIFA Team of the Week after helping their respective teams to domestic titles.

Alaba scored at the weekend as Bayern Munich took their seventh consecutive Bundesliga crown with a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ziyech, meanwhile, played a key role as Ajax clinched the Eredivisie with a 4-1 win over De Graafschap to complete a league and cup double.

Alaba is joined in the back by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as fellow defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Ziyech is joined by Rodrigo De Paul, Morgan Sanson and Lille star Nicolas Pepe. 

There is plenty of firepower up top as well, with Sevilla star Wissam Ben Yedder making the cut alongside Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg and Al-Ahli striker Djaniny.

In reserves, San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski makes the cut after his four-goal performance against Chicago clinched him the MLS career scoring record. 

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI

FIFA TOTW

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
CB - Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
LWB - Junior Firpo - Real Betis 
LB - David Alaba - Bayern Munich
RM - Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
CM - Rodrigo De Paul - Udinese 
CM - Morgan Sanson - Marseille
RM - Nicolas Pepe - Lille
ST - Wissam Ben Yedder - Sevilla 
ST - Wout Weghorst - Wolfsburg
ST - Djaniny - Al-Ahli 

BENCH

GK - Nahuel Guzman - Tigres
RB - Roberto Rosales - Espanyol
CM - Razvan Marin - Standard Liege
RM - Maxwel Cornet - Lyon
ST - Lucas Alario - Bayer Leverkusen
ST - Nils Petersen - Freiburg
ST - Igor Angulo - Gornik Zabrze

RESERVES

RM - Alejandro Alfaro - Cordoba
CAM - Baris Atik - Dynamo Dresden
ST - Chris Wondolowski - San Jose Earthquakes
ST - Yannick Gomis - Lens
ST - Cody Cooke - St. Mirren

