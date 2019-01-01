FFA outlines plan for national second division

A national second division could be introduced to Australian football for the 2021-22 season after a white paper was published by FFA.

Football Federation (FFA) has outlined plans for a national second division below the A-League, which would potentially come into effect in 2021-22.

A-League sides do not face relegation in the existing format but could in future after FFA released details of its plan to work towards a second tier.

Its aim is to form a league that would be "financially sustainable and provide professional pathways for more Australian players".

FFA director Remo Nogarotto acknowledged the introduction of promotion and relegation would have to be discussed, although it could prove a contentious issue.

"If a second-tier competition in the purest form is the objective - one that not only opens up a new pathway for talented footballers but also differentiates our game from other football codes - then a system of promotion and relegation should be considered over the longer term," he said.

A committee comprised of the FFA chairman Chris Nikou, two member federations, two representatives of the Association of Australian Football Clubs, one from Professional Footballers Australia and one from an A-League club will be established and report back to the FFA board by the end of November.