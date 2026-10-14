Feyenoord vs Como: European nights return to De Kuip as Fabregas brings his Italian revolution to Rotterdam

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European pedigree meets the new money of Serie A as Feyenoord host Cesc Fabregas’s high-flying Como. We look at the key individual battles, including the firepower of Anis Hadj Moussa and the creative influence of Martin Baturina.

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There is nothing quite like a midweek fixture under the lights at De Kuip. The Rotterdam faithful are ready to turn the stadium into a cauldron as Feyenoord look to kickstart their Champions League campaign after a heavy opening defeat. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has his side playing with real swagger in the Eredivisie, fresh from a run of high-scoring wins that includes a 7-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle and a 5-0 victory over FC Utrecht. But the step up to Europe’s elite demands a different kind of steel, and the Dutch giants are desperate to prove they belong among the heavyweights after a humbling 5-1 defeat in Barcelona.

Standing in their way is the ultimate wildcard: Cesc Fabregas’s Como. In little more than two years since leaving Serie B, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder has helped turn the Italian side into genuine Champions League contenders. Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, the visitors arrive in Rotterdam fearless, with a style that reflects their manager’s ideas. This is more than just a football match. It is a clash between two former players, both with Arsenal and Barcelona on their CVs, who now prowl the technical area.

Anis Hadj Moussa

If Feyenoord have a player who can change a game on his own, it is Anis Hadj Moussa. The 24-year-old Algeria international has been one of the club’s standout performers since arriving in the summer of 2024, and he was named Eredivisie Player of the Month for May 2026. With Ayase Ueda gone to Lille, he is now the focal point of the attack. His summer was far from quiet, as a proposed move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad collapsed just before the Barcelona trip. But he apologised to his team-mates, returned to the squad and played at Camp Nou, where he beat his man and forced a save from Joan Garcia. Quick, direct and fearless in one-on-one situations, he is exactly the kind of winger who can torment a Como side that likes to play out from the back, with the De Kuip crowd behind him.

Gjivai Zechiël

In the engine room, Gjivai Zechiël has become a driving force in Van Bronckhorst’s midfield. A Feyenoord academy graduate, he returned this season after loan spells at Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht, and he has quickly established himself through technical quality and a relentless work rate. His form earned him the Eredivisie Player of the Month award for August. While the bigger names often grab the headlines, his ability to move play from defence to attack will be vital against a Como side that loves to dominate possession. This match is a real test of his maturity as he goes head-to-head with some of Serie A’s most creative players.

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Martin Baturina

Some players are remembered for a single moment, and Martin Baturina already owns one in Como’s short Champions League history. The Croatian playmaker scored the club’s first-ever goal in the competition, in the 15th minute against RB Leipzig, then turned provider to set up Tasos Douvikas for the second. Operating between the lines, he gives Fabregas’s side both creativity and a real goal threat. He has said the manager gives him plenty of freedom, and he uses it well. For Feyenoord’s midfield, finding and shutting down his space will be one of the key jobs of the night.

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Nico Paz

Como’s signing of Nico Paz from Real Madrid was a statement of intent, and the creative spark has lived up to the billing. Paz provides the flair and unpredictability that Fabregas demands in the final third. Capable of operating between the lines and carving open defences with a single pass, he is the man Feyenoord must nullify if they want to keep a clean sheet. He also helped create goals in the win over Leipzig, and he will see De Kuip as the perfect place to show what he can do.

Conclusion

This fixture has all the ingredients of a modern European classic. Feyenoord need to use their home advantage to rattle a Como side that is still relatively inexperienced at this level, despite its meteoric rise. The tactical battle between Van Bronckhorst and Fabregas will be a chess match, but individual brilliance from the likes of Hadj Moussa, Paz or Baturina could ultimately settle it. Rotterdam is ready for a battle, and the points are there for the taking for whichever side handles the pressure better.

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Looking ahead, a win for Feyenoord would provide the momentum needed to navigate a difficult league phase, while Como could establish themselves as dark horses of the competition. With both teams favouring attacking football, do not expect a cagey affair. By the final whistle, we will know which of these rising stars is ready to carry the torch for their club on the biggest stage of all.