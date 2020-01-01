‘Fernandes a revelation, but Solskjaer deserves credit’ – Giggs praises Man Utd boss for silencing doubters

The Old Trafford legend admits additions on the field have helped to deliver an upturn in fortune, but feels those off it deserve just as much credit

Ryan Giggs has claimed that while the likes of Bruno Fernandes have been a “revelation” for over recent weeks, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves “huge credit” for an upturn in fortune.

The Red Devils are looking to surge their way towards the finishing post in 2019-20.

Defensive leaks have been plugged and a ruthless streak found in the final third, with arch-rivals finding that out to their cost in a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday.

January signing Fernandes starred again in that contest, with the Portuguese playmaker teeing up Anthony Martial for the opening goal.

Scott McTominay stepped off the bench to grab a second late on, with United rarely troubled despite seeing less than 28 per cent of the ball.

A winning formula has been found, with the Red Devils very much in the mix for a top-four finish while also chasing down FA Cup and Europa League glory.

The form of key men, old and new, has offered a welcome shot in the arm to Solskjaer’s side, but the man calling the shots is also earning plenty of praise having faced plenty of uncomfortable questions earlier in the season.

Giggs, a former team-mate of a fellow 1999 Treble winner, told Premier League Productions of the rejuvenated Red Devils: “Huge credit [has to be given to Solskjaer], he changed the system even though the principles stay the same.

“He left Scott McTominay out, started with Dan James, a couple of changes from last week when I thought they did really well. Ole deserves all the credit.

“Fernandes has come in and been a revelation, he’s lifted the place.

“Ole and the players deserve a lot of credit.”

United are considered to have a favourable run-in to their Premier League campaign, with the last established heavyweight that they have left to face.

Their season is due to end with a trip to the King Power Stadium, and it could be that there is plenty riding on a meeting with Leicester by the time a visit to the East Midlands is taken in.

For now, focus is locked on a run of four fixtures which is set to see the Red Devils turn out across three competitions – with Solskjaer’s side heading into a two-legged tie with LASK, a reunion with Jose Mourinho and Spurs in north London and an quarter-final clash with Norwich.