Fernandes not yet giving up on Premier League title as Man Utd strive to 'win everything'

The Portuguese says he won't forget about the top-flight crown until it is mathematically impossible for the Red Devils to catch Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he's not yet given up on the Premier League title as Manchester United strive to "win everything".

United are sitting second in the top-flight with eight matches left to play, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on course to deliver the club's joint-highest finish in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The general consensus among fans and experts is that the Red Devils will miss out on the title as Manchester City only need 11 more points to lift the trophy, but Fernandes is still refusing to concede defeat to their arch-rivals.

What's been said?

“For us, it is about improving as a team,” the Portuguese midfielder told talkSPORT.

“Of course we want to win trophies, we want to win everything we are included in. At the moment, we are not at that level this season.

“We have lost a lot of games. We have lost games we don’t expect to lose and have lost a lot of points at home and away our form is really, really different. I don’t remember if we have lost one game away in the league.

“We are improving and this season is not finished. Until it is not mathematically possible, you have to believe. So when I see it is not possible to catch City, I will forget the league.”

Can United catch City?

Solskjaer's side moved back to within 14 points of first-placed City by beating Brighton 2-1 in their first game following the international break last weekend.

United can cut the gap to 11 if they win their game in hand, but would likely have to win all their remaining matches to have any hope of overtaking City - who also boast a superior goal difference.

What else can the Red Devils achieve in 2020-21?

United exited the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage at the hands of City before losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but can still pick up a trophy in continental competition.

The Manchester outfit are currently preparing for a Europa League quarter-final meeting with Granada, with the first leg of the tie set to take place in Spain on Thursday.

Fernandes wouldn't be content with one trophy and a runners-up finish in the Premier League, though, as he added: "It is never successful when you win just one trophy at this club. In the past they won a lot of trophies.

"If this season we win just the Europa League, we still have to improve."

