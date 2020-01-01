Fernandes adds ‘quality’ to Man Utd and can play with Pogba - Cole

The ex-Red Devils striker expects the Portugal international midfielder to be a shrewd addition and is looking forward to seeing Scott McTominay back

Bruno Fernandes will add “quality” to the ranks, says Andy Cole, with the Portuguese potentially the perfect midfield partner for Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils currently have one creative influence stuck on the sidelines.​ With World Cup winner Pogba having endured an injury-hit campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his ranks in the January window.

Fernandes was acquired in a €55 million (£47m/$60m) deal with and is expected to make a positive impact at Old Trafford.

Pressed on what the 25-year-old brings to the fold Cole, speaking from Marriott Hotels Seat of Dreams at Old Trafford, told Goal: “Quality. He has got a nice range of passing, he looks to pick people out and try to run forward, which we need. I think he’ll get his fair share of goals as well.”

It remains to be seen when, or if, Fernandes will get to line up alongside Pogba in the United engine room.

There is, however, obvious potential there for two proven performers to become talismanic figures for the Red Devils in an ongoing bid to secure a top-four finish.

“There is still quite a bit of the season to go," Cole said. "If Paul can get himself fit between now and the end of the season then there is a chance that he and Bruno could play in the midfield together.”

Scott McTominay is another who comes into the midfield equation, with the Scotland international having been a big miss during an 11-game spell in the treatment room.

Cole said of the 23-year-old, who has become a prominent figure under Solskjaer: “They have missed him getting around the park.

“But take nothing away from the boys playing in the midfield at the moment. Fred has been absolutely fantastic. He has got used to the Premier League, he knows what it’s all about now and has been really, really good.

“And [Nemanja] Matic, he has been really good as well. He is getting around the park now and doing what he’s good at.”

United could have new arrivals Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in their starting XI when returning to Premier League action on Monday with a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls .

