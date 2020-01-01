Ferdinand backs Man Utd to move for 'playground footballer' Sancho

The former Old Trafford centre-back has sung the praises of the 20-year-old forward and wants to see him in red next term

legend Rio Ferdinand has given his backing to the club to move for ’s Jadon Sancho.

The young English attacker, who came through the youth ranks across the town at , has been in the viewfinder of the Red Devils for several months after critically acclaimed displays in the .

The return of top-flight football in on Saturday is set to see Sancho thrust into the spotlight further, particularly as his BVB side kick off with a derby encounter against as they seek to chase down league leaders .

With 14 goals and 16 assists in 23 league outings, the 20-year-old has been a key component of their title challenge and Ferdinand would love to see his former employers at Old Trafford make a move for him over the summer.

When asked if United should be looking to swoop for Sancho, Ferdinand explained to the Acro Academy on Instagram: “I hope they do, man.

“He’s got that imagination, that carefree spirit – almost like that playground footballer vibe that I love. And he’s bringing it all to the big stage.”

Sancho has been in Germany since the summer of 2017 but first made a serious impression in the top flight in January 2018. He established himself as a regular in the first half of last season, which he finished with 12 goals and 17 assists in the league and has continued to step up his level in the current campaign.

He has now played 90 times for Dortmund and has offered a total return of 31 goals for the club as well as 42 decisive passes, making him one of the hottest properties in Europe.

Ferdinand has joined an increasing chorus of voices suggesting that United should move for the youngster, with Owen Hargreaves stating: “He’s a dream. He reminds me of a young Neymar.

“The cool thing is, for the young kids watching him, they see that you can play in a creative way, even though football has become so structured.

“He brings his own style, that street football, to the game. That’s what makes him so priceless.”

Meanwhile, Paul Ince recommended that the Red Devils “break the bank” to sign the Ruhr-based star.