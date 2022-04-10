Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will hope to be left standing with major bragging rights when the pair play out the Intercontinental Derby in the Super Lig this weekend.
Watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray on fuboTV (try for free)
The two Turkish outfits are competing at different ends of the table this term, but will still approach this game like it is a cup final ripe for the taking.
Editors' Picks
- De Bruyne vs Thiago Alcantara: Man City and Liverpool's potential title-deciders
- Real Madrid & Man City target Enzo Fernandez looks to follow in Alvarez's River Plate footsteps
- Man Utd's gutless defeat at Everton underlines the size of Ten Hag's task
- One goal in seven games: Why Salah's slump is concerning for Klopp, Liverpool and Man City
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray
|Date
|April 10, 2022
|Times
|1:30pm ET, 10:30am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Super Lig matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Fenerbahce roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bayindir, Ozer, Cetin
|Defenders
|Kim, Aziz, Aksoy, Sangare, Tisserand, Kurukalip, Novak, Szalai
|Midfielders
|Sosa, Tufan, Yandas, Ozil, Pelkas, Kadioglu, Can Kahveci, Gustavo, Samuel, Guler, Zajc, Silva
Forwards
|Rossi, Berisha, Valencia, Dursan, Bostan, Kurtulan
With just over half-a-dozen games to go, and with a 15-point gap to the summit, the title race is over for Fenerbahce - but a bright finish to the season could still see them secure second.
There's plenty to still play for when it comes to next term too, with their final run of results set to decide just where - or if - they'll play in Europe next term.
Predicted Fenerbahce starting XI: Bayindir; Osayi-Samuel, Aziz, Kim, Szalai; Crespo, Zajc; Yandas, Kahveci, Rossi; Dursun.
|Position
|Galatasaray roster
|Goalkeepers
|Muslera, Cipe, Pena, Yilmaz, F. Ozturk
|Defenders
|Elabdellaoui, A. Ozturk, Van Aanholt, Bayram, Arslan, Nelsson, Marcao, Kaya, Boey
|Midfielders
|Antalyali, Akturkoglu, Pulgar, Morutan, Kutlu, Cicaldau, Kilinc, Elmaz, Turan, Feghouli
|Forwards
|Babel, Fathi, Gomis, Yilmaz, Dervisoglu
With their run in Europe ended last month on home soil by Barcelona, Galatasaray's main aim now is damage limitation after a subpar domestic season in the top flight.
Way off the thick of the race for Europe, they can at least take the satisfaction of landing a blow against their hosts' own hopes when they make the trip to face them.
Predicted Galatasaray starting XI: Muslera; Bayram, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Babel, Kutlu, Antalyali, Cicaldau, Kilinc; Gomis.
Last five results
|Fenerbahce results
|Galatasaray results
|Kayserispor 0-4 Fenerbahce (Apr 2)
|Galatasaray 2-1 Fatih Karagumruk (Apr 2)
|Fenerbahce 2-1 Konyaspor (Mar 20)
|Gaziantep 3-1 Galatasaray (Mar 20)
|Alanyaspor 2-5 Fenerbahce (Mar 13)
|Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (Mar 17)
|Fenerbahce 1-1 Trabzonspor (Mar 6)
|Galatasaray 2-1 Besiktas (Mar 14)
|Kasimpasa 1-2 Fenerbahce (Feb 28)
|Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray (Mar 10)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/21/2021
|Galatasaray 1-2 Fenerbahce
|2/6/2021
|Fenerbahce 0-1 Galatasaray
|9/27/2020
|Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahce
|2/23/2020
|Fenerbahce 1-3 Galatasaray
|9/28/2019
|Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahce