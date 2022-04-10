Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will hope to be left standing with major bragging rights when the pair play out the Intercontinental Derby in the Super Lig this weekend.

The two Turkish outfits are competing at different ends of the table this term, but will still approach this game like it is a cup final ripe for the taking.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Date April 10, 2022 Times 1:30pm ET, 10:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Fenerbahce roster Goalkeepers Bayindir, Ozer, Cetin Defenders Kim, Aziz, Aksoy, Sangare, Tisserand, Kurukalip, Novak, Szalai Midfielders Sosa, Tufan, Yandas, Ozil, Pelkas, Kadioglu, Can Kahveci, Gustavo, Samuel, Guler, Zajc, Silva Forwards Rossi, Berisha, Valencia, Dursan, Bostan, Kurtulan

With just over half-a-dozen games to go, and with a 15-point gap to the summit, the title race is over for Fenerbahce - but a bright finish to the season could still see them secure second.

There's plenty to still play for when it comes to next term too, with their final run of results set to decide just where - or if - they'll play in Europe next term.

Predicted Fenerbahce starting XI: Bayindir; Osayi-Samuel, Aziz, Kim, Szalai; Crespo, Zajc; Yandas, Kahveci, Rossi; Dursun.

Position Galatasaray roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Cipe, Pena, Yilmaz, F. Ozturk Defenders Elabdellaoui, A. Ozturk, Van Aanholt, Bayram, Arslan, Nelsson, Marcao, Kaya, Boey Midfielders Antalyali, Akturkoglu, Pulgar, Morutan, Kutlu, Cicaldau, Kilinc, Elmaz, Turan, Feghouli Forwards Babel, Fathi, Gomis, Yilmaz, Dervisoglu

With their run in Europe ended last month on home soil by Barcelona, Galatasaray's main aim now is damage limitation after a subpar domestic season in the top flight.

Way off the thick of the race for Europe, they can at least take the satisfaction of landing a blow against their hosts' own hopes when they make the trip to face them.

Predicted Galatasaray starting XI: Muslera; Bayram, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Babel, Kutlu, Antalyali, Cicaldau, Kilinc; Gomis.

Last five results

Fenerbahce results Galatasaray results Kayserispor 0-4 Fenerbahce (Apr 2) Galatasaray 2-1 Fatih Karagumruk (Apr 2) Fenerbahce 2-1 Konyaspor (Mar 20) Gaziantep 3-1 Galatasaray (Mar 20) Alanyaspor 2-5 Fenerbahce (Mar 13) Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (Mar 17) Fenerbahce 1-1 Trabzonspor (Mar 6) Galatasaray 2-1 Besiktas (Mar 14) Kasimpasa 1-2 Fenerbahce (Feb 28) Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray (Mar 10)

Head-to-head