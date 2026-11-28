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Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahçe host Erzurumspor FK in the Süper Lig at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

The hosts arrive on the back of two Champions League wins. Fenerbahçe beat Liverpool 3-2 before winning 1-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

League results have been less convincing. Fenerbahçe managed only a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor last time out, having lost 2-1 to Göztepe in late October. Coach Emre Belözoglu must juggle European and league football.

Erzurumspor arrive with far less confidence. Serkan Özbalta's side lost 1-0 to Göztepe last time out, their third defeat in four league games.

The visitors did win 3-1 away to Gaziantep FK and beat Eyupspor 2-0. Both results came several weeks ago.

Seven places separate the clubs in the table. TV and live-stream details for the game are below.

This week's talking points: Fenerbahçe and Erzurumspor FK

Fenerbahçe have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 1-0 Champions League win away to Shakhtar Donetsk. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Kocaelispor and won 5-0 at Corum FK. Across those five games, Fenerbahçe scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Erzurumspor have two wins and three defeats in their last five matches. They lost 1-0 to Göztepe last time out after a 2-1 defeat at Rizespor. The visitors have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Line-ups

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Form

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: League tables