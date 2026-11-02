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Champions League
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
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FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

FC Villarreal play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it may be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomTNT Sports 4
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.
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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches

Monthly from$59.99
Spanish Coverage
ViX Logo

ViX Premium

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live

✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament

✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage

Monthly from$6.99
English Language Exclusivity
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live and on-demand

✅ Exclusive English-language home for the tournament

✅ Provides the popular "Golazo Show" whip-around broadcast

Monthly from$8.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches

Monthly from$59.99
Spanish Coverage
ViX Logo

ViX Premium

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live

✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament

✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage

Monthly from$6.99
English Language Exclusivity
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live and on-demand

✅ Exclusive English-language home for the tournament

✅ Provides the popular "Golazo Show" whip-around broadcast

Monthly from$8.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches

Monthly from$59.99

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Estadio de la Ceramica

FC Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain kick off at 21:00 on 03.11.2026.

How to watch FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain live. You can also stream the match there.

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent form

Villarreal have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 0-1 to Espanyol in the league, having beaten Liverpool 4-3 in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Five wins from five competitive matches have PSG in outstanding form. They beat Manchester City 4-2 and Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League before winning 5-1 away at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Across those five matches, PSG scored 16 goals and conceded nine.

VIL

VIL - Form

ELC
D0-0
LIV
L4-3
VAL
W1-2
CDM
W0-5
ESP
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSG

PSG - Form

MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
BAR
W4-2
OL
W2-0
LEH
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Line-ups

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Formation
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
P. GulacsiP. GulacsiS. CardonaS. CardonaP. NavarroP. NavarroS. MourinoS. MourinoR. VeigaR. VeigaP. GueyeP. GueyeN. SalibaN. SalibaS. ComesanaS. ComesanaT. BuchananT. BuchananA. MoleiroA. MoleiroG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeM. SafonovM. SafonovW. PachoW. PachoI. ZabarnyiI. ZabarnyiA. HakimiA. HakimiL. HernandezL. HernandezVitinhaVitinhaF. RuizF. RuizJ. NevesJ. NevesF. TorresF. TorresD. DoueD. DoueM. AklioucheM. Akliouche
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-2-3-1
Villarreal

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • I. Perez
  • Luis Enrique

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Form

VIL

VIL - Form

ELC
D0-0
LIV
L4-3
VAL
W1-2
CDM
W0-5
ESP
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSG

PSG - Form

MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
BAR
W4-2
OL
W2-0
LEH
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Head-to-head record

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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