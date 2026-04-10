FC Twente have secured another victory and are now breathing down the necks of Feyenoord and NEC

FC Twente edged past FC Volendam 2-1 in Friday’s Vriendenloterij Eredivisie clash. The win lifts the Tukkers to 53 points, level with third-placed NEC, who visit second-placed Feyenoord on Sunday. It is Twente’s sixth victory in seven outings.

Twente struck inside two minutes: Sam Lammers flicked on a corner, and Ruud Nijstad, arriving late in the box, finished from close range for his first goal for the Tukkers. That dream start put immediate pressure on Volendam.

The visitors then survived a scare as Ricky van Wolfswinkel headed against the post, underlining Twente’s early dominance as they pressed for a quick second.

The second goal arrived just after the half-hour mark as the industrious Lammers slipped a clever pass to Kristian Hlynsson, whose precise finish into the far corner sent the Grolsch Veste into raptures. Van den Brom’s side strolled through the remainder of the first half in complete control.

Early in the second half, Thomas van den Belt was sent clear by Mats Rots but fired wide from a good position, and the hosts continued to press, with Van Wolfswinkel foiled by a sharp save from Kayne van Oevelen. Volendam rarely threatened.

That changed in the 73rd minute when Nordin Bukala pulled one back for Volendam, sparking frustration in Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall and jitters among the home supporters.

Volendam battled until the final whistle for a share of the spoils, but their efforts were not enough to avoid defeat. Twente claimed three vital points, leaving Volendam to face the fact that the fight to avoid immediate relegation is far from over.