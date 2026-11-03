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UEFA Champions League on television

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FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and SSC Napoli kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch FC Porto vs SSC Napoli live today: TV and live-stream details

FC Porto and SSC Napoli: Recent results

Porto have won three of their last five competitive games, most recently beating Estoril 4-0 at home in Liga Portugal. Their two most recent Champions League matches ended in defeat, 1-0 to PSV and 3-2 to Real Betis. Across those five games, Porto have scored eight goals and conceded two.

Napoli have won two and lost two of their last five games. They most recently lost 2-0 away to Juventus, having previously beaten Monza 4-1 away and drawn 3-3 with AS Roma. In the Champions League, the Partenopei beat Bodø/Glimt 4-3. Across those five games, Napoli scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Line-ups

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Form

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Head-to-head record

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: The tables