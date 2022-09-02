FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's a blockbuster Canadian clash to start off the weekend - here's everything you need to know

FC Edmonton are set to take on Atletico Ottawa on Friday night in a Canadian Premier League encounter.

It's an clash between the league's best side - and its worst - as the hosts look to strengthen their title credentials.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa Date Sep 2, 2022 Times 7:00pm ET, 4:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Edmonton roster Goalkeepers Vaikla, Murasiranwa, Holliday Defenders Egwu, Singh, Sylvester, Loughrey, Higgins, Fayia, Timoteo, N'sa, Wright, Mohammed Midfielders Shome, Gonzalez, Maheshe, Simmons, Smith, Triantafillou, Bissainthe, Bitar Forwards Camara, Kacher, Kane, Warschewski, Coore

While their hosts are busy battling it out to be crowned champions, all Edmonton can do is hope to finish the season in better form than they have endured it so far.

With just 15 points to their name this term, it has been one to forget - but the chance to play a part in the title race still could drive them to a surprise upset.

Predicted Edmonton starting XI: Murasiranwa; Bissainthe, Higgins, Singh; Fayia, Shome, Camara, Triantafillou, Timoteo; Warschewski, Gonzalez.

Position Atletico roster Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

A draw with Forge last time out has only slightly checked Ottawa's momentum - and they remain at the top of the pile with a three-point lead over their foe and two-point hold outright.

There won't be many better chances on paper to strengthen their hold though, against an Edmonton side short on ideas.

Predicted Atletico starting XI: Ingham; Tissot, Niba, Beckie, Acosta, Haworth, Aleman, Sissoko, Bassett, Antoniuk, Wright.

Last five results

Edmonton results Atletico results Edmonton 3-2 Wanderers (Aug 28) Atletico 0-0 Forge (Aug 27) Valour 1-1 Edmonton (Aug 21) Cavalry 0-3 Atletico (Aug 21) York 3-2 Edmonton (Aug 14) Atletico 3-2 Wanderers (Aug 17) Atletico 2-1 Edmonton (Aug 7) Pacific 1-0 Atletico (Aug 13) Cavalry 2-0 Edmonton (Jul 30) Atletico 2-1 Edmonton (Aug 7)

Head-to-head