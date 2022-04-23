FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

FC Dallas is set to take on the Houston Dynamo on Saturday in an MLS match. These two teams sit right beside each other in the Western Conference standings, with FC Dallas in fourth and the Dynamo in fifth, with both teams having three wins, three draws and one loss.

The Texas Derby has been played since 2006, with 48 official meetings. But the most recent contest between these sides wasn’t a Derby match, as the sides played a friendly back in February, with FC Dallas winning 2-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Date April 23, 2022 Times 3:00 pm ET, 12:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position FC Dallas roster Goalkeepers Maurer, Paes Defenders Munjoma, Martinez, Farfan, Tafari, Hedges, Smith, Bartlett, Quinonez, Nana Midfielders Quignon, Cerrillo, Arriola, Servania, Pomykal, Velasco, ElMedkhar Forwards Obrian, Ferreira, Schon, Redzic, Parker, Ntsabeleng, Twumasi, Jara

FC Dallas drew NY Red Bulls 0-0 in the team’s most recent MLS match. Despite the total shots count being 20-5, FC Dallas was able to keep the Red Bulls off the board.

Overall, FC Dallas is tied with Philadelphia for the fewest goals allowed this season with four. The team has already played a pair of 0-0 matches, plus had a shutout win over Nashville in March.

Jesus Ferreira leads the team in goals this season with five, tying him with four other players for the most in MLS this season.

Projected FC Dallas starting XI: Farfan, Martínez, Hedges, Twumasi, Pomykal, Quignón, Servania, Velasco, Ferreira, Arriola; Paes

Position Houston roster Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Valdez Defenders Steres, Lundkvist, Valenin, Parker, Bartlow, Hadebe, Junqua, Hoffmann, Zeca Midfielders Rodriguez, Carrasquilla, Vera, Ceren, Palomino, Castilla, Raines Forwards Fernandes, Ferreira, Picault, Baird, Pasher, Quintero, Dorsey, Rios, Ulfarsson

Like FC Dallas, the Dynamo’s most recent MLS match ended in a 0-0 draw when the team took on Portland last weekend. Teenage Hadebe was red carded in the 75th minute. Both teams took 14 shots, but neither side could score.

The Dynamo have scored 10 goals this season and allowed seven, giving the team the fourth-best goal differential in the Western Conference.

Paulo Nagamura’s side has been led in goals this season by Darwin Quintero, who has scored four of them so far in this young MLS season.

Projected Houston Dynamo starting XI: Dorsey, Parker, Bartlow, Lundqvist, Vera, Carrasquilla, Pasher, Quintero, Picault, Ferreira; Clark

Last five results

Dallas results Houston results FC Dallas 2-1 FC Tulsa (Apr 19) Houston Dynamo 2-1 Rio Grande Valley (Apr 19) New York Red Bulls 0-0 FC Dallas (Apr 16) Houston Dynamo 0-0 Portland Timbers(Apr 16) FC Dallas 3-1 Colorado Rapids (Apr 9) Houston Dynamo 4-3 San Jose Earthquakes (Apr 9) Chicago Fire FC 0-0 FC Dallas (Apr 2) Inter Miami 1-3 Houston Dynamo (Apr 2) FC Dallas 4-1 Portland Timbers (Mar 19) Houston Dynamo 1-1 Colorado Rapids (Mar 19)

Head-to-head