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FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Parken

FC Copenhagen and Saburtalo Tbilisi kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi live today: TV and live stream

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: recent form

FC Copenhagen come into this match with one win, three draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 2-0 away to Sönderjyske, having drawn 2-2 with Red Star Belgrade in the Conference League and 1-1 with Aarhus GF in the Superliga. Copenhagen scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Saburtalo Tbilisi have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Dinamo Tbilisi. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with Mjällby but lost 2-0 to VV St. Truiden. Saburtalo scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: line-ups

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: form

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: head-to-head record

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: the tables