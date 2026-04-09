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FC Barcelona fans often ask, “Where can I watch the next match?” This guide provides all the broadcast details at a glance, detailing which channels and platforms carry Barça’s fixtures live on television and via livestream. Whether you are in the stadium, at home, or on the move, knowing the right broadcaster saves time and ensures you never miss a goal. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport holds the primary rights to La Liga, so most matches are available on its subscription channels and accompanying app. In the United States, beIN Sports handles the coverage, with games airing on cable and through the beIN Sports Connect streaming service. Canadian viewers usually find Barça’s matches on DAZN, which offers both TV and online options. Across much of Asia, Eleven Sports has the rights, delivering live broadcasts on its channel and digital platform. For international audiences, Barça’s official website and social-media accounts often point to verified streaming sources, while the club’s own Barça TV channel may show highlights and analysis shortly after the final whistle. Always check local listings or the broadcaster’s website for the most up-to-date schedule, as kick-off times can change due to television scheduling or mid-season fixture rearrangements. By planning ahead, supporters can enjoy every thrilling minute of FC Barcelona’s quest for silverware

Barcelona
Champions League
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Copa del Rey

Want to know where you can watch FC Barcelona live in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey or the Supercopa? You’ll find the answer here. For domestic action, most La Liga matches are broadcast on DAZN, with select games appearing on Movistar LaLiga. The Copa del Rey typically rotates between these same platforms, plus occasional coverage on Gol TV. In Europe, the Champions League is exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video, while the Supercopa—the season-opening showpiece against Real Madrid—usually airs on both DAZN and Movistar LaLiga. Broadcast schedules can change, so it’s wise to check the official FC Barcelona app or the club’s website for up-to-date channel listings and kick-off times. With these options, you’ll never miss a chance to see the Blaugrana in action.

FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.  

Here’s a quick, authoritative guide to the broadcasters carrying every match.

Below, find every broadcast detail you need, including which channels will carry each match live on TV and through official livestreams.

Barcelona vs Espanyol
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Below is a concise guide to watching every competitive outing, whether on free-to-air television or via livestream. La Liga: Every domestic fixture, including El Clásico showdowns, is streamed exclusively by DAZN. The platform has held the rights since its launch and delivers each match live, on-demand and in full. Champions League: Europe’s premier club competition is split between several broadcasters.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany by DAZN; the streaming service has held the rights to the Spanish league since its inception and shows all of the Catalans’ matches live and on demand in full.

Find the plan that fits you bestand sign up today to ensure you never miss a minute of the Blaugrana magic.

No matter which subscription tier you pick, La Liga is always included. For fans who prefer a linear TV option, selected matches are also broadcast on free-to-air channels, though the exact schedule can fluctuate. These over-the-air transmissions are typically complemented by highlights, analysis and studio shows, giving viewers additional context without requiring a paid subscription. Beyond the domestic front, Barça’s European campaign in the Champions League and domestic cup runs in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España follow a similar rights structure. DAZN carries every match live, while the free-TV broadcasts depend on individual game selection and audience demand. In short, whether you are watching on a streaming device or tuning in via traditional television, FC Barcelona’s season-long journey across multiple competitions remains easily accessible. With a single subscription or the help of free broadcasts, supporters can follow each kick, goal and dramatic comeback as it unfolds in real time.

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Espanyol crest
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The same broadcast pattern broadly applies to the Champions League. Each Tuesday, one select match is carried exclusively on Prime Video, while the remaining fixtures are streamed by DAZN

Sign up to Amazon Prime Videoto watch the featured Tuesday-night clash exclusively on Prime Video.

On Tuesdays, fans must therefore check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, DAZN carries every match.

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Finally, the domestic cup competitions follow a similar pattern: the Copa del Rey is also streamed on DAZN, and will remain there until the end of the 2028/29 season, having been secured by the platform only recently.

Secureyour MagentaSport subscriptiontodayfrom just €7.95 per month and never miss a moment of the action.

The Supercopa will be shown on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and the service’s Supercopa broadcasts are also available on MagentaSport and DAZN

For FC Barcelona supporters seeking every possible viewing route, the club’s matches are therefore accessible across multiple platforms. Broadcast details for FC Barcelona Who shows or streams Barça’s games live? The club’s fixtures appear on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, with feeds also available through MagentaSport and DAZN. Club profile Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, English and Spanish football enthusiasts led by Joan Gamper, FC Barcelona has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

Founded on 29 November 1899, the club has grown into a global brand synonymous with tiki-taka football and youth-system excellence. For fans seeking matchday coverage, Sportdigital FUSSBALL serves as the primary broadcaster, while MagentaSport and DAZN also carry the Supercopa fixtures as part of their comprehensive packages. Each platform offers both linear TV feeds and on-demand streaming, enabling supporters to choose the format that best fits their viewing preferences. Beyond the Supercopa, Barça’s domestic and European outings are distributed across a network of rights-holders, so followers are advised to consult the club’s official schedule or their preferred broadcaster’s guide for up-to-date listings. With these options in place, every goal, every pass and every late-night thriller remains within easy reach for the Blaugrana faithful.29 November 1899
La Liga titles28
Domestic Cup triumphs: 32 For fans seeking to watch every thrilling match, the club’s official broadcaster and several premium sports networks regularly air live games, both on television and via high-definition livestreams. Founded on 29 November 1899, Barcelona has established itself as a global football powerhouse, and its impressive haul of 28 league titles and 32 domestic cups underscores that status. Supporters can usually find live coverage on major platforms such as Movistar LaLiga, DAZN, and beIN Sports, with additional options often available through regional sports channels and digital subscription services. Whether you plan to watch in the comfort of your living room or stream on the go, staying informed about the latest broadcast schedules will ensure you never miss a moment of Barça’s iconic style and world-class talent.32
Champions League titles5
Record appearancesLionel Messi This concise roll call of achievements speaks with quiet authority. The numbers are simple yet overwhelming, much like the man himself. Messi’s ability to deliver silverware on multiple fronts—domestically and continentally—is the cornerstone of his legacy. Each trophy represents a chapter of skill, resilience and decisive brilliance. His record as a player is not merely about personal accolades; it underscores his knack for elevating teammates and clubs to new heights. In essence, these figures serve as a reminder that true greatness is measured not only in goals scored but in titles won when it matters most.
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