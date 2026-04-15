FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting Barça’s matches.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing Barça live on TV and online.

Below is a quick guide to watching Barça in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa, both on free-to-air TV and via livestream.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany by DAZN, which has held the rights to the Spanish league since its launch and streams every Blaugrana fixture live and on demand.

No matter which package you pick, La Liga is always included.

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The same principle applies to the Champions League, albeit with one key exception: the Tuesday-night headline match streams exclusively on Prime Video, while the rest of the week’s fixtures are covered by DAZN.

On Tuesdays, check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, head straight to DAZN.

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Finally, the cup competitions: the Copa del Rey is also on DAZN, and will stay there until the end of the 2028/29 season, having been secured by the broadcaster only recently.

The Supercopa will be shown on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and the matches are also available on MagentaSport and DAZN.

FC Barcelona: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting Barca’s matches live on TV and via livestream? The club at a glance