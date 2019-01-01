Farouk Miya: Uganda star opens Konyaspor goal account against Antalyaspor

The Uganda forward came off the bench to score his maiden goal in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday

Farouk Miya scored his maiden goal for Konyaspor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor.

Miya, who started on the bench for the hosts at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium, was introduced for Ferhat Oztorun immediately after the restart.

It did not take long for the international to find the back of the net as he took advantage of a defensive slip to put Konyaspor ahead.

Miya powered in his effort from inside the penalty area to give his team a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute.

The 21-year-old's goal was later cancelled out by 's Paul Mukairu with six minutes left before the end of regulation time.

Saturday's result leaves Konyaspor with three points from three matches after sharing the spoils in the opening Super Lig fixtures.

After the international break, Miya will be hoping to help the Anatolian Eagle end their winless run when they visit Denizlispor on September 14.